New CEO and subject matter experts travel to Italy to prioritize U.S. athlete safety, prepare for LA28, and spur international dialogue on safeguarding

The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) announced that the organization is sending a delegation to Italy to support the safety and well-being of U.S. athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Center's new Chief Executive Officer, LA84 Olympic Gold Medalist Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, will lead the delegation.

"The pursuit of excellence in athlete protection is a deep calling for me," said Olympian Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Chief Executive Officer at the Center. "I won gold in LA in 1984, and my mission is to return to LA in 2028 with a winning plan for athlete safety. Not only are we here to promote athlete well-being in Milano Cortina, but we are also taking the opportunity to learn and prepare for the next Games at home."

The Center is piloting a process for receiving reports of misconduct on the ground in real time, should there be a need. Staff will be on hand to:

accept reports, coordinate with law enforcement, USOPC, and other relevant professionals,

quickly assess and impose temporary measures if warranted, and

communicate with parties as required and/or requested.

Additionally, the Center developed a Games-specific athlete resource page as well as abuse prevention training for volunteers and staff working with U.S. athletes in Italy.

On February 11, the Center is also convening an international symposium in Milan, United Globally for Athlete Safety, bringing together National Olympic Committees, International Federations, safeguarding experts, athletes, and other officials from around the world to share best practices and lessons learned, build relationships, and propel conversations about athlete well-being globally. The Center will also host a second symposium during the Paralympics in Cortina.

To request an interview with CEO Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, please contact Hilary Nemchik at hilary.nemchik@safesport.org

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from Olympic and Paralympic Sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Implements a comprehensive audit and compliance function over all National Governing Bodies (NGBs) within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement to ensure adherence to safety, abuse prevention, and accountability standards.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct-or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct-inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also call the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203685701/en/

Contacts:

media@safesport.org