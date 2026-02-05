Brand Finance data shows 84% of listed healthcare businesses' value is tied to intangibles, with Academic Medical Centres driving research and knowledge behind it

Johns Hopkins Medicine and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust named top two strongest hospital brands globally for second year running

US accounts for $5.5 trillion of healthcare intangibles, but funding cuts put leadership at risk as opportunity for non-US AMCs rises

Brand Finance's annual survey of 2,500 healthcare professionals across 30 countries reveals insights into healthcare brand perceptions and factors influencing decisions to work at and recommend hospitals

Hospitals and academic medical centres (AMCs) are increasingly central to the world's intangible economy, as data from Brand Finance shows that the global total value of IP and intangibles held by listed healthcare businesses has reached USD10 trillion, representing 84% of total business value.

This value includes patents, proprietary formulas, and research and development pipelines, underpinned by research and clinical trials developed within leading hospitals and AMCs reinforcing the importance of reputation in global healthcare.

Against this backdrop, healthcare professionals perceive Johns Hopkins Medicine and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to be the strongest and second strongest hospital brands globally for the second consecutive year, according to a new report from Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy.

Data from Brand Finance's GIFTTM study also highlights the United States' considerable role in healthcare intangibles, accounting for over half of the total global value at USD5.5 trillion. However, this leadership may be put at risk by reductions in public research grant funding, including cuts to NIH (National Institutes of Health) and NSF (National Science Foundation) support.

Alfred DuPuy, Valuation Director, Brand Finance commented:

"U.S. AMCs continue to dominate the global ranking, with five institutions in the top 10 and 32 in the top 250. However, maintaining this position will depend on whether these institutions can sustain their reputation for innovation and research excellence amid shifting global funding and talent dynamics. Brand Finance research also indicates that global healthcare professionals' consideration of working at U.S. hospitals in clinical or research roles has declined since November 2024, creating an opportunity for leading AMCs in other markets to attract international talent."

Top-performing hospitals in key markets include All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as the leading hospital in the South Asia region. Singapore General Hospital has regained its position in 2026 as the leading hospital in the APAC region. King Faisal Specialist Hospital Research Center (Middle East North Africa) and Groote Schuur Hospital (South Africa) maintain their respective regional leader positions, while Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires has become the most reputable in South America.

The full ranking, additional insights, charts, information about the methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Global Top 250 Hospitals 2026 report.

