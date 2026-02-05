Nanorobotics Market worth $4.52 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global nanorobotics market is projected to grow from USD 2.27 billion in 2025 to USD 4.52 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Nanorobotics Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Nanorobotics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 2.27 billion

USD 2.27 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 4.52 billion

USD 4.52 billion CAGR (2025-2032): 10.6%

Nanorobotics Market Trends & Insights:

The nanorobotics market is expected to grow steadily over the coming years, driven by increasing adoption across healthcare, life sciences, and advanced industrial research. Rising demand for precision medical treatments, targeted drug delivery, and minimally invasive diagnostics is encouraging research institutions and companies to invest in nanorobotics systems. In addition, growing use of nanorobotics in materials science, semiconductor research, and nanoscale manufacturing is supporting market expansion.

By type, the nanoorbotics system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4%.

By deployment, the in-vivo segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2032.

By technology, the magnetic actuation segment is expected to dominate the market in 2026.

By region, the North America nanorobotics market accounted for a 42.0% revenue share in 2025.

Nanorobotics is the study of designing, manufacturing, programming, and controlling nanorobotic systems whose components are at or near the nanometer scale. More specifically, it is the nanotechnology engineering discipline focused on the design and construction of nanorobots. Key drivers include an increasing focus on targeted drug delivery, minimally invasive diagnostics, and personalized medicine, where nanorobotics systems offer high accuracy and localized treatment capabilities. Growing government and private investments in nanotechnology R&D, along with expanding collaboration between research institutes and industry players, are accelerating technology development.

By technology, the acoustic/ultrasound propulsion segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for the acoustic/ultrasound propulsion segment is growing, driven by its non-invasive nature, high controllability, and strong suitability for biomedical applications. Growing research interest in targeted drug delivery, localized therapy, and minimally invasive treatments is accelerating the adoption of this technology. In addition, continuous advancements in ultrasound imaging and control systems, along with increasing validation in preclinical studies, are positioning acoustic/ultrasound propulsion as the fastest-growing technology segment in the nanorobotics market.

By application, the nano surgery & tissue repair is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Nano surgery and tissue repair are driving strong demand for minimally invasive, high-precision medical treatments. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing focus on regenerative medicine, and advances in biocompatible materials are accelerating interest in nano-enabled surgical solutions. In addition, expanding clinical research and strong investment from healthcare and biotechnology companies are supporting the rapid development of nanorobotics for nano surgery and tissue repair, positioning this application segment as the fastest-growing in the market.

North America is likely to record the largest share during the forecast period.

In North America, the US is the primary driver of growth in the nanorobotics industry. The region benefits from substantial government and private funding for nanotechnology, robotics, and life-science research, which supports continuous innovation and early adoption of nanorobotics systems. In addition, the presence of major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies accelerates commercialization and clinical research. Strong collaboration among universities, research labs, and industry, along with favorable regulatory support for advanced medical technologies, further reinforces North America's leading position in the global nanorobotics market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the nanorobotics companies include Bruker (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), JEOL LTD. (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), Oxford Instruments (UK), CIQTEK Co., Ltd (China), among others.

