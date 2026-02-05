CyberGuard Advantage Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Scale Global Operations

Dylan Anderson (CRO), Neetu Jindal (CHRO), and Jeni Bahr (CFO) join the cybersecurity and compliance leader to drive operational excellence and long-term growth.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / CyberGuard Advantage (CGA) today announced the addition of three senior leaders as part of its continued investment in organizational scale, operational excellence, and long-term growth. These additions build on the strong leadership already in place across CGA and are designed to further enable teams across the organization as the company scales.

The appointments include Dylan Anderson as Chief Revenue Officer, Neetu Jindal as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Jeni Bahr as Chief Financial Officer. Together, these leaders bring deep experience supporting high-growth, tech-enabled services organizations through periods of integration, expansion, and operational maturity.

"These additions are about building organizational strength across CGA and not just at the executive level," said Harmeet Singh, CEO of CyberGuard Advantage. "As demand for cybersecurity and compliance continues to rise, our ability to scale effectively depends on strong leadership, disciplined execution, and empowered teams. This investment strengthens how we operate as one organization and how we deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes for our valued customers and partners."

The leadership additions support CGA's continued focus on simplifying cybersecurity and compliance, reducing audit fatigue, and helping organizations operate and grow with confidence in highly regulated environments.

About CyberGuard Advantage, LLC

"CyberGuard Advantage" is the brand name under which the firms CyberGuard Advantage, LLC and CyberGuard Compliance, LLP (PCAOB Registered CPA firm) provide tech enabled professional services. The Firm is a leading provider of SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestations, PCI assessments, HITRUST certifications, ISO 27001 audits, Cybersecurity Testing, Privacy, Advisory and Consulting Services. CyberGuard Advantage is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and provides services globally to over 400 customers.

