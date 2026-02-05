Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
WKN: A2AKNC | ISIN: SE0008216303 | Ticker-Symbol: 66M
Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion receives order for EVIG Utility vehicles

Clean Motion AB has received an order from the municipal housing company Bostads AB Poseidon in Gothenburg for three EVIG vehicles intended for use in facility management. The order is in line with Clean Motion's commercial strategy to develop and offer tailored, energy-efficient transport solutions in close collaboration with professional users.

The ordered vehicles will be classified as Motorredskap klass 2 and delivered in updated EVIG Utility configuration featuring a newly developed bench seat, enabling transport of additional passengers. The configuration expands EVIG's applicability in operational environments where teams need to move efficiently between locations in dense urban areas. The updated configuration has been developed in close dialogue with Poseidon and reflects Clean Motion's approach of co-creating vehicle solutions based on real-world operational requirements.

"This order demonstrates how EVIG continues to evolve as a versatile platform," says Stefan Janols, VP Sales & Marketing, Clean Motion. "Customer collaboration is central to our product development, allowing us to adapt EVIG to specific use cases while maintaining its core attributes of low energy consumption and suitability for urban operations."

The vehicles will be used for Poseidon's facility management, where short distances, frequent stops, and limited space place specific demands on transport solutions. The order illustrates Clean Motion's commitment to expanding EVIG's versatility through customer-driven development and to supporting professional users seeking efficient alternatives for urban transport tasks.

For more information please contact:
Stefan Janols, VP Sales & Marketing
Clean Motion AB
Tel: +46 709 81 49 44
Email: stefan.janols@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se


