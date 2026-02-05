Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
05.02.2026 14:47 Uhr
Palmetto Appoints Liz Coddington As Chief Financial Officer

Peloton CFO brings deep experience scaling consumer and technology-driven businesses to expand access to affordable, reliable energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, America's leading consumer energy platform, today announced the appointment of Liz Coddington as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 30th, 2026.

Coddington will join Palmetto at the close of her four-year tenure as Chief Financial Officer of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), where she is currently leading the company's global finance organization during a pivotal period of transformation. Her appointment comes as Palmetto enters its next phase of growth and continues to scale in the clean energy market to support consumers while energy costs are rising.

"Liz is a proven financial leader with deep experience scaling complex, consumer-facing and technology-driven businesses," said Chris Kemper, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto. "As we continue to grow and support our consumers in accessing affordable, reliable energy solutions, her strategic discipline, operational rigor, and credibility with both consumers and investors will be invaluable."

Coddington brings more than 20 years of experience across financial planning, operational finance, and public-company leadership. Prior to Peloton, she served as Vice President of Finance at Amazon Web Services and held senior finance roles at Walmart.com, Adara, and Netflix. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I'm excited to join Palmetto at such a critical moment," said Coddington. "The company is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, energy, and affordability for consumers and I look forward to helping to continue to build the financial foundation needed to scale responsibly and sustainably."

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean energy partners and flexible financing solutions across solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence while supporting its Get Solar, Give Solar initiative that funds renewable energy access for underserved global communities.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Palmetto

