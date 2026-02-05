CF Bankshares Inc., Parent Of CFBank NA, Reports Results For The 4th Quarter And Full Year 2025.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Net income was $5.7 million ( $0.88 per diluted common share) for Q4 2025 and $17.5 million ( $2.69 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2025. Q4 Net Income includes loan loss Provision Expense of $1.2 million. Net income for the full year represents a 31% increase over 2024.

( per diluted common share) for Q4 2025 and ( per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2025. Q4 Net Income includes loan loss Provision Expense of $1.2 million. Net income for the full year represents a increase over 2024. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (PPNR) for Q4 2025 was $8.0 million . PPNR for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $29.8 million , which represents a 30% increase over 2024.

. PPNR for the year ended December 31, 2025 was , which represents a increase over 2024. Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 12.59% for Q4 2025, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 1.09% .

for Q4 2025, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was . Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased 28bps for Q4 2025, when compared to Q4 2024 and increased 34bps for the full year, when compared to 2024.

for Q4 2025, when compared to Q4 2024 and increased for the full year, when compared to 2024. Cost of Funds declined 45bps when compared to Q4 2024 and declined 48bps for the full year, when compared to 2024.

when compared to Q4 2024 and declined for the full year, when compared to 2024. Efficiency Ratio improved to 49.2% for Q4 2025, compared to 53.2% for Q4 2024.

for Q4 2025, compared to for Q4 2024. Book value per share increased to $27.87 as of December 31, 2025.

as of December 31, 2025. CFBank's capital position remains strong with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 11.40% and Total Capital ratio of 15.02% .

and Total Capital ratio of . Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $47 million during 2025.

during 2025. Commercial Loan fundings totaled $369 million in 2025, which has helped to offset considerable loan payoffs, mostly from successful Commercial Real Estate development projects moving to refinance at stabilization into permanent loans. Commercial pipelines remain strong entering 2026.

Recent Developments

On January 5, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its Common Stock and a corresponding cash dividend of $9.00 per share on its Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend was paid on January 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2026.

CEO and Board Chair Commentary

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented "Our Q4 Results, with Net Income of $5.7 million, underscores our Core Earnings run rate expectations. During 2025 we overcame significantly elevated Loan Payoffs, through strong generation of quality New loans and loan customers. Expanding and deepening our Commercial & Regional Banking Teams in our Four (4) primary Metro Markets is expected to provide increasing business opportunities going forward, as these newer Business Generators achieve greater traction. We enter 2026 with a substantially deeper and stronger Team of Bankers.

Additionally, we are making good progress with both lowering our Cost of funds, coupled with expanding NIM. These are the results of having maintained strong Pricing disciplines, including the use of Loan floor rates.

Also, we made progress reducing the number of Lower Rate Residential Mortgage Loans, while modestly also increasing the overall Portfolio yield on Residential Mortgage loans. Our Residential Mortgage Loan Portfolio is funded predominantly through Municipal Deposits.

Our Efficiency Ratio remains within our target of <50%, driven by solid Productivity and our Branch Lite Business Model.

We expect to operate in a more stabilized Interest rate environment during 2026. Fed Rate reductions provide a Net Positive bias to Earnings.

Deposits of all types remain highly competitive as Banks seek to fund improving Loan growth. We believe that CFBank is well positioned to compete effectively for all Deposit categories, particularly given our strong Efficiency and Branch Lite Business Model.

Based upon our Pipelines and the addition of proven high performing Bankers, plus the anticipated decline in Commercial Loan Payoffs during 2026, we anticipate stronger Commercial Growth rates as we pursue our objective of adding scale to our Commercial Bank.

Our Bests are yet Ahead!"

Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added "Solid Q4 Results evidence Management's diligence in remaining nimble and managing through both a challenging interest rate environment and economic backdrop."

Overview of Results

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $5.7 million (or $0.88 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $2.3 million (or $0.36 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and net income of $4.4 million (or $0.68 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2024. PPNR for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $8.0 million compared to PPNR of $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and PPNR of $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $17.5 million (or $2.69 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $13.4 million (or $2.06 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2024. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $29.8 million compared to PPNR of $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $14.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and increased $533,000, or 3.9%, compared to $13.8 million for the prior quarter, and increased $1.8 million, or 14.3%, compared to $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $835,000, or 5.0%, decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $302,000 decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest expense when compared to the prior quarter was attributed to a 21bps decrease in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest income was primarily attributed to a 10bps decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a $10.8 million, or.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding. The net interest margin of 2.85% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased 9bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.76% for the prior quarter.

The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.7 million, or 9.8%, decrease in interest expense, coupled with a $75,000, or 0.3%, increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was attributed to a 49bps decrease in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $22.5 million, or 1.4%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $62.8 million, or 3.2%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, partially offset by an 18bps decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The net interest margin of 2.85% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased 28bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $1.4 million and decreased $295,000, or 17.2%, compared to $1.7 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $228,000 decrease in Swap fee income.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased $23,000, or 1.6%, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 (in thousands).



Three Months ended



December 31,

2025



September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Notional amount of loans sold

$ 14,066



$ 12,486



$ 15,670





























Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $7.7 million and increased $16,000, or 0.2%, compared to $7.7 million for the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased $309,000, or 4.2%, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $228,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $198,000 increase in franchise and other taxes and a $139,000 increase in data processing expense, partially offset by a $268,000 decrease in loan expenses.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (effective tax rate of 16.1%), compared to $373,000 for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 13.8%) and $748,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (effective tax rate of 14.5%).

Loans and Loans Held For Sale

Net loans and leases totaled $1.7 billion at December 31, 2025 and increased $10.6 million, or 0.6%, from the prior quarter and increased $16.8 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans and leases balances from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $22.8 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances and a $9.6 million increase in construction loan balances, partially offset by a $17.2 million decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances, a $2.2 million decrease in single-family residential loan balances, and a $1.3 million decrease in home equity lines of credit balances. The decrease in C&I loans during the quarter included declines of $11.3 million of non-core (non-customer) loans.

The increase in loans and leases from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $94.4 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, a $6.8 million increase in construction loan balances, and a $2.5 million increase in home equity lines of credit balances, partially offset by a $49.4 million decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances and a $37.6 million decrease in single-family residential loan balances. The decrease in C&I loans during the year included declines of $31.7 million of non-core (non-customer) loans. The decrease in single-family residential loan balances includes the sale of two portfolios of loans in the first quarter of 2025 totaling $18.1 million.

The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types (in thousands).





December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025

Construction - 1-4 family*

$ 16,535



$ 22,990

Construction - Multi-family*



173,567





156,221

Construction - Non-residential*



19,415





20,861

Hotel/Motel



11,702





11,779

Industrial / Warehouse



64,767





74,307

Land/Land Development



40,789





42,202

Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing



1,330





686

Multi-family



244,370





226,921

Office



45,925





41,509

Retail



88,484





73,118

Other



8,121





8,296



* CFBank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending. The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $15.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2025, an increase of $5.3 million from $10.0 million at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $610,000 from $14.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans during Q4 2025 included the addition of one commercial real estate loan for $4.5 million, which was on our watch list, and one C&I loan for $263,000. These two loans have a 75% guarantee from the Small Business Administration (SBA), which totals $3.6 million. Of the $15.3 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2025, $5.1 million was guaranteed by the SBA.

Loans 30 days or more past due totaled $12.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 million at September 30, 2025 and $12.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in loans 30 days or more past due during Q4 2025 included the impact of the two aforementioned loans totaling $4.8 million that have a $3.6 million guarantee from the SBA.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $17.7 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $16.8 million at September 30, 2025 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 1.01% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2025 and 1.00% at December 31, 2024.

There was $1.2 million in provision for credit losses expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in provision expense when compared to the previous quarter was driven by the full charge-off in the third quarter of 2025 of a non-core loan, which resulted in a $3.7 million increase to provision expense. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $131,000, compared to net charge-offs of $7.1 million for the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $95,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net charge-offs when compared to the previous quarter was driven by the previously mentioned full charge-off of a non-core loan in the third quarter of 2025, which totaled $7.0 million.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.78 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million, or 0.1%, when compared to $1.78 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $24.9 million, or 1.4%, when compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase when compared to September 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing account balances, partially offset by a $5.8 million decrease in interest-bearing accounts balances. The increase when compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $13.0 million increase in interest-bearing account balances, coupled with an $11.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts balances.

At December 31, 2025, approximately 29.5% of our deposit balances exceeded the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000, as compared to approximately 29.7% at September 30, 2025 and approximately 29.8% at December 31, 2024.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other debt totaled $101.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $101.0 million at September 30, 2025 and $92.7 million at December 31, 2024. The increase when compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $10.0 million increase in the outstanding balance on the holding company credit facility.

Capital

Stockholders' equity totaled $184.4 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $5.1 million, or 2.9%, when compared to $179.3 million at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $16.0 million, or 9.5%, from $168.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended December 31, 2025 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $519,000 in dividend payments. The increase in stockholders' equity during the year ended December 31, 2025 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $1.9 million in dividend payments.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR). PPNR is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non- GAAP financial measure because it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income. Management uses this "non-GAAP" financial measure in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods and peers.

Disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Five (5) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of the Company or CFBank; (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income ($ in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) Three months ended









Year ended









December 31,









December 31,









2025



2024



% change



2025



2024



% change

Total interest income $

30,067



$

29,992





0 %

$

119,995



$

118,389





1 % Total interest expense



15,744







17,459





-10 %





64,972







71,745





-9 % Net interest income



14,323







12,533





14 %





55,023







46,644





18 %











































Provision for credit losses









































Provision for credit losses-loans



968







789





23 %





7,508







6,087





23 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments



201







592





-66 %





739







650





14 %





1,169







1,381





-15 %





8,247







6,737





22 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses



13,154







11,152





18 %





46,776







39,907





17 %











































Noninterest income









































Service charges on deposit accounts



792







668





19 %





2,876







2,505





15 % Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans



187







148





26 %





716







435





65 % Net gain (loss) on sales of commercial loans



-







79



n/m







(18)







246



n/m

Net loss on sale of equity security



-







-



n/m







(103)







-



n/m

Swap fee income



-







69





-100 %





424







321





32 % Other



444







482





-8 %





2,032







1,668





22 % Noninterest income



1,423







1,446





-2 %





5,927







5,175





15 %











































Noninterest expense









































Salaries and employee benefits



3,783







3,555





6 %





15,720







14,172





11 % Occupancy and equipment



465







444





5 %





1,760







1,821





-3 % Data processing



821







682





20 %





2,887







2,569





12 % Franchise and other taxes



499







301





66 %





1,409







1,269





11 % Professional fees



643







822





-22 %





3,157







2,729





16 % Director fees



142







153





-7 %





686







574





20 % Postage, printing, and supplies



24







37





-35 %





142







152





-7 % Advertising and marketing



160







35





357 %





418







134





212 % Telephone



45







56





-20 %





186







210





-11 % Loan expenses



193







461





-58 %





915







1,400





-35 % Foreclosed assets, net



4







-



n/m







18







-



n/m

Depreciation



124







115





8 %





476







486





-2 % FDIC premiums



472







451





5 %





2,058







2,079





-1 % Regulatory assessment



54







64





-16 %





216







258





-16 % Other insurance



49







46





7 %





194







198





-2 % Other



264







211





25 %





934







887





5 % Noninterest expense



7,742







7,433





4 %





31,176







28,938





8 %











































Income before income taxes



6,835







5,165





32 %





21,527







16,144





33 % Income tax expense



1,099







748





47 %





3,986







2,757





45 % Net income



5,736







4,417





30 %





17,541







13,387





31 % Earnings allocated to participating securities (Series D preferred stock)



(177)







(144)



n/m







(540)







(361)



n/m

Net Income attributable to common stockholders $

5,559



$

4,273





30 %

$

17,001



$

13,026





31 %











































Share Data









































Basic earnings per common share $

0.88



$

0.68









$

2.70



$

2.08







Diluted earnings per common share $

0.88



$

0.68









$

2.69



$

2.06



















































Average common shares outstanding - basic



6,281,531







6,258,616













6,290,072







6,274,571







Average common shares outstanding - diluted



6,350,488







6,328,710













6,331,799







6,308,992



















































n/m - not meaningful











































Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition





($ in thousands) Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,

(unaudited) 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $

258,972



$

272,361



$

275,684



$

240,986



$

235,272

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



100







100







100







100







100

Securities available for sale



17,496







9,199







8,996







8,793







8,683

Equity securities



-







-







-







-







5,000

Loans held for sale



5,611







2,484







1,613







3,505







2,623

Loans and leases



1,756,532







1,745,125







1,773,930







1,767,942







1,739,493

Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases



(17,678)







(16,841)







(19,122)







(17,803)







(17,474)

Loans and leases, net



1,738,854







1,728,284







1,754,808







1,750,139







1,722,019

FHLB and FRB stock



8,354







8,343







8,031







8,022







8,918

Foreclosed assets, net



-







-







524







524







-

Premises and equipment, net



3,547







3,616







3,469







3,472







3,536

Operating lease right of use assets



5,680







5,848







5,760







5,925







6,087

Bank owned life insurance



28,049







27,810







27,573







27,341







27,116

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



50,658







52,972







46,979







45,874







46,169

Total assets $

2,117,321



$

2,111,017



$

2,133,537



$

2,094,681



$

2,065,523

















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Deposits





































Noninterest bearing $

285,523



$

277,629



$

296,348



$

291,800



$

273,668

Interest bearing



1,495,166







1,500,977







1,513,500







1,491,889







1,482,127

Total deposits



1,780,689







1,778,606







1,809,848







1,783,689







1,755,795

FHLB advances and other debt



100,964







100,956







100,947







92,689







92,680

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance



2,523







1,479







374







1,346







2,238

Operating lease liabilities



5,878







6,033







5,932







6,083







6,229

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



27,802







29,623







24,394







23,183







25,144

Subordinated debentures



15,039







15,029







15,019







15,009







15,000

Total liabilities



1,932,895







1,931,726







1,956,514







1,921,999







1,897,086









































Stockholders' equity



184,426







179,291







177,023







172,682







168,437

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

2,117,321



$

2,111,017



$

2,133,537



$

2,094,681



$

2,065,523



Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis



For Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:



















































Securities (1) (2) $ 13,473

$ 125



3.27 %

$ 8,999

$ 55



2.00 %

$ 13,664

$ 143



3.54 % Loans and leases and loans

held for sale (3)

1,725,629



27,153



6.29 %



1,734,706



27,407



6.32 %



1,723,753



27,212



6.31 % Other earning assets

260,562



2,641



4.05 %



245,301



2,753



4.49 %



198,834



2,458



4.94 % FHLB and FRB stock

8,349



148



7.09 %



8,214



154



7.50 %



8,914



179



8.03 % Total interest-earning

assets

2,008,013



30,067



5.98 %



1,997,220



30,369



6.08 %



1,945,165



29,992



6.16 % Noninterest-earning assets

102,813















103,828















100,867











Total assets $ 2,110,826













$ 2,101,048













$ 2,046,032

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Deposits $ 1,493,254

$ 14,379



3.85 %

$ 1,493,145

$ 15,205



4.07 %

$ 1,465,595

$ 16,342



4.46 % FHLB advances and other

borrowings

115,995



1,365



4.71 %



115,978



1,374



4.74 %



121,193



1,117



3.69 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities

1,609,249



15,744



3.91 %



1,609,123



16,579



4.12 %



1,586,788



17,459



4.40 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities

319,265















312,058















292,733











Total liabilities

1,928,514















1,921,181















1,879,521

































































Equity

182,312















179,867















166,511











Total liabilities and equity $ 2,110,826













$ 2,101,048













$ 2,046,032

































































Net interest-earning assets $ 398,764













$ 388,097













$ 358,377











Net interest income/interest

rate spread





$ 14,323



2.07 %







$ 13,790



1.96 %







$ 12,533



1.76 % Net interest margin













2.85 %















2.76 %















2.57 % Average interest-earning

assets



















































to average interest-bearing

liabilities

124.78 %















124.12 %















122.59 %













(1) Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities. (2) Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (3) Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and includes nonperforming loans and leases.

Consolidated Financial Highlights





At or for the three months ended



Year ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,





December 31,

(unaudited)

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024





2025





2024

Earnings and Dividends























































Net interest income

$

14,323



$

13,790



$

14,001



$

12,909



$

12,533



$

55,023



$

46,644

Provision for credit losses

$

1,169



$

5,069



$

1,427



$

582



$

1,381



$

8,247



$

6,737

Noninterest income

$

1,423



$

1,718



$

1,580



$

1,206



$

1,446



$

5,927



$

5,175

Noninterest expense

$

7,742



$

7,726



$

7,754



$

7,954



$

7,433



$

31,176



$

28,938

Net income

$

5,736



$

2,340



$

5,035



$

4,430



$

4,417



$

17,541



$

13,387

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.88



$

0.36



$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.68



$

2.70



$

2.08

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.88



$

0.36



$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.68



$

2.69



$

2.06

Dividends declared per share

$

0.08



$

0.08



$

0.07



$

0.07



$

0.07



$

0.30



$

0.25



























































Performance Ratios (annualized)























































Return on average assets





1.09 %





0.45 %





0.97 %





0.86 %





0.86 %





0.84 %





0.67 % Return on average equity





12.59 %





5.20 %





11.47 %





10.37 %





10.61 %





9.90 %





8.29 % Average yield on interest-earning assets





5.98 %





6.08 %





6.13 %





5.97 %





6.16 %





6.04 %





6.17 % Average rate paid on interest-bearing

liabilities





3.91 %





4.12 %





4.16 %





4.14 %





4.40 %





4.08 %





4.54 % Average interest rate spread





2.07 %





1.96 %





1.97 %





1.83 %





1.76 %





1.96 %





1.63 % Net interest margin, fully taxable

equivalent





2.85 %





2.76 %





2.83 %





2.64 %





2.57 %





2.77 %





2.43 % Efficiency ratio (3)





49.17 %





49.82 %





49.77 %





55.94 %





53.17 %





51.15 %





55.84 % Noninterest expense to average assets





1.47 %





1.47 %





1.49 %





1.55 %





1.45 %





1.50 %





1.44 %

























































Capital























































Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)





11.40 %





11.19 %





11.20 %





10.55 %





10.33 %





11.40 %





10.33 % Total risk-based capital ratio (1)





15.02 %





14.88 %





14.69 %





13.76 %





13.60 %





15.02 %





13.60 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)





13.85 %





13.74 %





13.45 %





12.59 %





12.45 %





13.85 %





12.45 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk

weighted assets (1)





13.85 %





13.74 %





13.45 %





12.59 %





12.45 %





13.85 %





12.45 % Equity to total assets at end of period





8.71 %





8.49 %





8.30 %





8.24 %





8.15 %





8.71 %





8.15 % Book value per common share

$

27.87



$

26.99



$

26.63



$

25.86



$

25.51



$

27.87



$

25.51

Tangible book value per common share

(2)

$

27.87



$

26.99



$

26.63



$

25.86



$

25.51



$

27.87



$

25.51

Period-end market value per common

share

$

24.95



$

23.95



$

23.97



$

22.04



$

25.54



$

24.95



$

25.54

Period-end common shares outstanding





6,418,349







6,443,775







6,447,692







6,476,759







6,402,085







6,418,349







6,402,085

Average basic common shares

outstanding





6,281,531







6,292,698







6,300,427







6,285,649







6,258,616







6,290,072







6,274,571

Average diluted common shares

outstanding





6,350,488







6,346,243







6,344,833







6,285,649







6,328,710







6,331,799







6,308,992

Asset Quality























































Nonperforming loans

$

15,329



$

10,034



$

16,632



$

14,563



$

14,719



$

15,329



$

14,719

Nonperforming loans to total loans





0.87 %





0.57 %





0.94 %





0.82 %





0.87 %





0.87 %





0.85 % Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.72 %





0.48 %





0.80 %





0.72 %





0.71 %





0.72 %





0.71 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and

leases to total loans and leases





1.01 %





0.97 %





1.08 %





1.01 %





1.00 %





1.01 %





1.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and

leases to nonperforming loans and

leases





115.32 %





167.84 %





114.97 %





122.25 %





118.72 %





115.32 %





118.72 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

131



$

7,099



$

51



$

23



$

95



$

7,304



$

5,478

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans





0.03 %





1.62 %





0.01 %





0.01 %





0.02 %





0.42 %





0.32 %

























































Average Balances























































Loans

$

1,739,982



$

1,750,950



$

1,775,865



$

1,763,827



$

1,737,656



$

1,757,572



$

1,717,486

Assets

$

2,110,826



$

2,101,048



$

2,074,933



$

2,053,045



$

2,046,032



$

2,085,165



$

2,012,069

Stockholders' equity

$

182,312



$

179,867



$

175,589



$

170,853



$

166,511



$

177,194



$

161,543



(1) Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank (2) There are no differences between book value per common share and tangible book value per common share since the Company does not have any intangible assets. (3) The efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense (excluding amortization of intangibles and foreclosed asset writedowns) divided by net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding gains or losses on securities transactions).

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

The following non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company provides information useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance and trends and facilitates comparisons with the performance of peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measure derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements:

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income $

5,736



$

2,340



$

4,417



$

17,541



$

13,387

Add: Provision for credit losses



1,169







5,069







1,381







8,247







6,737

Add: Income tax expense



1,099







373







748







3,986







2,757

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue $

8,004



$

7,782



$

6,546



$

29,774



$

22,881



SOURCE CFBank