Profusa, Inc.: Profusa Announces 1-for-75 Reverse Stock Split

BERKELEY, California, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. ("Profusa" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry, today announced that it ﬁled an amendment to its amended and restated certifcate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect a one-for-seventy-five (1:75) reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse stock split will take effect at 12:01 am (Eastern Time) on February 9, 2026, and the Company's common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on February 9, 2026 on a post-split basis, under the existing ticker symbol "PFSA" but with a new CUSIP number 74319X 207.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every seventy-five (75) shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding prior to the opening of trading on February 9, 2026, will be consolidated into one issued and outstanding share, with no change in the nominal par value per share of $0.0001. No fractional shares will be issued if, as a result of the reverse stock split, a stockholder of record would become entitled to a fractional share because the number of shares of common stock they hold before the reverse stock split is not evenly divisible by the split ratio. Instead, each stockholder of record will be entitled to receive a cash payment in lieu of a fractional share.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will be reduced from approximately 92.4 million shares to approximately 1.2 million shares, and the number of authorized shares of common stock will remain at 601 million shares.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, California, Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

