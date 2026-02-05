authID Inc.: authID's PrivacyKey Delivers Powerful Performance, Delivering 472% Growth in Biometric Enrollments at One of the Largest Global Retailers

Identity solution scales at more than 5X while delivering exceptional performance at 97% acceptance rate

DENVER, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: AUID) etc. authID, a leading provider of biometric identity solutions, today announced that a major customer, one of the largest worldwide retailers, is preparing for an expanded rollout of authID's identity platform after reporting strong operational results.

Global retailers face strong threats from deepfakes, AI hack attempts and advanced ransomware, with cyber criminals often infiltrating these victims through social engineering at the help desk. Many large retailers fell victim to such attacks in 2025, with devastating impacts to payment systems, supply chain, and other operations. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, the global average cost of a data breach in the retail industry in 2025 was $3.54M.

Following a recent quarterly review of authID's biometric identity verification performance on the customer's site, they reported substantial gains in their ability to onboard new users while denying bad actors.

With authID in place, including its PrivacyKey solution for cryptographically verifying identity and protecting user privacy, the customer more than doubled its identity operations compared to the prior quarter, and saw a 112% growth in accounts from net new users.

From Q3 to Q4 of 2025, the customer saw an enrollment increase of 472% for users attaching a biometric to their account, scaling more than 5x while delivering a 97.0% acceptance rate, along with very low abandonment rates.

Most importantly, over 97.9% of users successfully completed biometric verification on the first attempt, minimizing retries and improving overall user experience.

With biometric identity assurance in place, the customer was further protected from some of the most sophisticated spoofing and cyber attacks.

AuthID's Proof and PrivacyKey solution provided significant improvements in secure user onboarding and throughput which enabled the customer to widen their deployment of authID's biometric identity assurance solutions to a much wider base.

Specifically the new solution can be rolled out more broadly with confidence, ensuring accuracy, speed, and user engagement. In addition to the solution, authID's Client Services team worked closely with the customer's IT organization to measure success factors and look for opportunities to enhance the environment and make it available to additional users.

The original deployment targeted improvements in failed password reset attempts, onboarding and verification rates, while lowering the risks and cost of manual helpdesk interventions.

"In the case of this major retail customer, we've been able to provide in just a few short months exceptional scale, efficiency, and user experience improvements, and still we continue to find areas to increase the impact of our platform," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. "We also pride ourselves on our excellent Client Services team and their ability to help our customers achieve the best results."

authID's biometric identity platform leads the industry in its sub-second ability to detect photo spoofing, videos, and deepfakes. The platform ensures that only live humans are presenting themselves for verification, along with authentic physical ID documents. Simultaneously, authID's PrivacyKey solution protects user privacy and complies with regulations personal and biometric data, by storing only cryptographic keys in place of sensitive user data.

When users contact the help desk, they receive a quick prompt on their device, allowing them to verify themselves biometrically. A common target is privileged or administrative accounts, and once compromised they can be used to install ransomware and cripple an organization. authID protects the integrity of these accounts by ensuring the identity of any caller. The process of verifying users takes less than one second.

Account takeover fraud, in which bad actors take control of existing accounts, is a rapidly growing problem, with consumer fraud costs reaching $15.6 billion in 2024 according to a November report from Equifax. The FBI further reports that call center scams cost businesses over $1.9 billion in losses in 2024 alone.

"Our customer realized strong operational upside across multiple regions globally, all the while delivering high completion rates and low operational friction," added Daguro. "They have been able to observe measurable improvements quarter-over-quarter, validating our exceptional performance. This also shows our strong presence in the retail industry and demonstrates the platform's ability to support large-scale, global deployments."

