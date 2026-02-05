Alpha Modus Corp.: CEO Shareholder Letter: Alpha Modus Positions Itself as a Consumer-Facing IP Linchpin in AI-Enabled Physical Retail

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO and Founder, William Alessi, of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc - ("Alpha Modus") ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), provides an open letter to shareholders.

Highlights:

Avoidance of toxic 3 rd party post-SPAC financing: Cap table preservation

Consumer-facing IP litigation: Enforcement proven, scaleup expected

Alpha Cash: Foundation built, pilot in underway Q1 2026, ready to scale

Capital needs have been strategically aligned: Company has no concerns over operating capital needs for the foreseeable future.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Since Alpha Modus became a public company, we have been deliberate in both our strategy and our execution. Rather than chasing short-term optics or reacting to market pressures, we have focused on building durable, long-term leverage across our intellectual property, deployment infrastructure, and capital strategy. What follows is a clear review of what we have accomplished since going public and why it matters as we move forward.

1. The de-SPAC: Discipline Over Dilution

From the moment Alpha Modus entered the public markets, the Company made a deliberate and increasingly uncommon choice among de-SPAC issuers: to avoid survival capital.

While many post-SPAC companies turned to deeply discounted PIPEs with toxic warrant coverage, variable-price convertibles, or other structurally coercive financing arrangements, Alpha Modus elected to primarily fund operations though the CEO's family, preserve cap-table integrity, and maintain strategic optionality.

This was not a passive outcome of circumstance. It reflected management's conviction that capital discipline is itself a strategic asset, particularly for a company whose long-term value is derived from intellectual property, deployment leverage, and enterprise-scale partnerships.

As a result, Alpha Modus emerged from the de-SPAC process with its balance sheet, ownership structure, and decision-making authority intact - which we believe is uncommon for de-SPAC NASDAQ microcap issuers.

2. Strategic Focus Post-Listing: Build the Spine Before the Scale

Rather than prioritizing near-term revenue optics, Alpha Modus focused its post-public efforts on building durable leverage across three foundational pillars:

• Consumer-facing intellectual property

• Enforcement credibility

• Enterprise-grade deployment readiness

• Alpha Cash as a physical consumer distribution layer

This sequencing was intentional. Management believed that scale without leverage would be fragile, while leverage established ahead of scale would compound.

3. Intellectual Property as Consumer Infrastructure

A recurring question in the AI and retail-technology landscape is: How can a company meaningfully own intellectual property in a space where many participants operate? The answer lies not in the category but in where the innovation actually occurs.

Alpha Modus's intellectual property is fundamentally consumer centric. While many technology companies, including some of the largest in the world, filed patents around backend analytics, data processing, infrastructure, enterprise software or generalized AI models, they largely missed the consumer entirely.

Alpha Modus's IP focuses on the point of interaction between the consumer and the physical environment. Our IP encompasses how consumers are identified and engaged, how behavior is measured in real time, how content, offers, and services are dynamically delivered, how transactions and monetization are adjacent to engagement, and how the entire physical retail experience is orchestrated around the consumer.

Rather than owning a component of the system, Alpha Modus owns the connective tissue around the consumer experience itself. We own the layer that ties analytics, media transactions, and engagement together in physical retail environments.

This is why Alpha Modus can credibly position itself as a 'linchpin.' Others participate in retail technology. Alpha Modus owns the consumer-facing layer that participation ultimately flows through.

By focusing its patents on the consumer experience rather than backend abstractions, Alpha Modus established claims that are both defensible and based on patented technologies that are becoming widely adopted in real-world deployments.

4. Enforcement With Intent

To date, since becoming public, Alpha Modus has filed 23 intellectual property enforcement actions, five of which have been favorably resolved. Several additional matters are currently in advanced settlement discussions.

Our approach is particularly relevant in a market where hundreds of companies deploy technologies that may intersect with Alpha Modus's intellectual property.

To date, Alpha Modus has demonstrated not only the willingness to enforce its IP, but the capability to resolve matters swiftly with finality thereby reinforcing the seriousness of its position.

Beginning in February 2026, Alpha Modus intends to leverage the experience and outcomes generated during the Company's initial phase of litigation to commence an additional materially significant phase of IP enforcement.

This next phase will focus on larger, more impactful market participants whose technologies sit closest to the consumer-facing core of Alpha Modus's intellectual property.

This progression mirrors the Company's deployment strategy: 'Probe with discipline, validate through execution, and scale only when advantage has been established.'

5. Alpha Cash: From Concept to Distribution Layer



Alpha Cash represents the practical expression of Alpha Modus's consumer-centric IP strategy. Rather than existing as a standalone product, Alpha Cash functions as a physical distribution layer for consumer engagement, services, and monetization. Alpha Cash is designed to be deployed directly where consumers interact in the real world and in the digital world.

Since going public, Alpha Modus has advanced Alpha Cash from concept to pilot ready execution with national retail partners, prioritizing:

Execution readiness,

Deployment discipline, and

Repeatable operational frameworks.





Alpha Cash is not simply a kiosk, a mobile app or service platform. Alpha Cash is a delivery mechanism for consumer-facing intelligence. Even with all the partners we have announced in the last few months, we have only started to tell the story of what we think Alpha Cash could mean to our long-term trajectory.

6. Capital Strategy: Optionality, Not Urgency



Alpha Modus's capital strategy remains intentionally understated yet structurally strong.

While public filings reflect a modest cash balance, management has been confident that the Company would not need to seek toxic survival capital or access unfavorable financing structures. Alpha Modus believes it is structurally funded in a manner that supports uninterrupted operations and ongoing execution.

The recently filed $250 million S-3 registration statement should materially enhance the Company's long-term capital flexibility and was filed from a position of strength, not necessity. It exists to preserve optionality and support strategic growth initiatives.

Management believes Alpha Modus maintains realistic and conventional pathways to capital, including:

Asset-backed and structured debt,

Non-toxic equity instruments,

Strategic capital aligned with enterprise, retail, and infrastructure partners.





This posture allows Alpha Modus to remain patient and selective, engaging capital only when it accelerates strategy rather than substitutes for it.

7. What Has Been Achieved Since Going Public



Since becoming a public company, Alpha Modus has:

Navigated the de-SPAC process,

Preserved capital flexibility through disciplined financing strategy,

Built a defensible, consumer-centric IP portfolio in AI-enabled physical retail,

Filed 23 enforcement actions and favorably resolved 5,

Demonstrated strategic restraint despite widespread potential infringement,

Built the Alpha Cash physical kiosks and mobile applications from the ground up,

Integrated technology and service providers for Alpha Cash and negotiated a retail pilot program with a major national retailer, and

Established enterprise-grade deployment readiness.



8. Why This Matters Now: The Linchpin Thesis



As the market matures, our beliefs will become clear to the retail industry and the capital markets, that value in AI-enabled physical retail does not reside solely in infrastructure or analytics. The real value resides at the consumer interface.

Alpha Modus is differentiated because it:

Owns the consumer-facing layer others overlooked,

Enforces that position with discipline and credibility, and

Deploys its IP through real-world distribution.





This combination of consumer-centric IP, enforcement leverage, physical deployment, and capital optionality is what gives Alpha Modus its linchpin potential. Not because it participates in the ecosystem but because the ecosystem ultimately touches the consumer through it.

Sincerely,

William Alessi

Chief Executive Officer

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.



About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense ? Decide ? Deliver ? Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

