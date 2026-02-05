Expion360 Announces Next-Generation Lithium Battery Models

New Models Support Core Markets and Enable Broader Adoption in Expanding Industrial and Commercial Power Applications

REDMOND, Ore., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) ("Expion360" or the "Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced the upcoming release of three next-generation battery models, with commercial availability expected in the second half of 2026.

The new product lineup includes:

Group 27 - 12.8V 140Ah

Increased from 132Ah in the current generation, representing an approximate 6% increase in capacity.

GC2H - 12.8V 180Ah

Increased from 162Ah in the current generation, representing an approximate 11% increase in capacity.

EX1 - 12.8V 420Ah

Enhanced with VHC internal heating, which actively maintains battery temperature in cold conditions, and CAN Bus communication, expanding smart functionality compared to prior generations.





These new models build upon Expion360's established presence in the recreational vehicle and marine markets while addressing growing demand for higher energy density, fully featured battery systems in industrial and commercial applications, including in certain industries where downtime is mission critical, such as surveillance and remote monitoring, so reliable cold weather performance and seamless system integration are essential. VHC internal heating supports consistent operation in low temperature environments, while RV-C CAN Bus communication, a standardized controller area network protocol, enables synchronized power, monitoring, and control across connected system components.

The next generation of batteries are expected to be offered to customers at a lower cost than current equivalent models, while delivering higher capacity and improved performance. At the same time, the updated designs are expected to improve internal cost structure and margins, enabling increased reinvestment in product development and long-term customer value. These advancements support use cases ranging from mobile and off-grid systems to industrial power, monitoring, and equipment applications.

The three new battery models incorporate Expion360's patent pending VHC internal heating, SmartTalk Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced CAN Bus communication, expanding integration options for OEMs across both traditional and industrial focused platforms.

The batteries have been engineered to meet UL 1973 safety standards, with final certification pending.

"These new battery platforms are designed to support the markets we know well, while also having the versatility of use in a broader set of industrial and commercial applications," said Carson Heagen, Chief Operating Officer of Expion360. "By improving energy density, system efficiency, and manufacturability, we're delivering solutions that have the capacity to scale beyond traditional use cases and meet the demands of more complex, power-critical environments."

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, marine applications, Light EV and industrial applications.

The Company's lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS casing and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country.

To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

VHC and SmartTalk are trademarks of Expion360.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's anticipated timing of commercial availability of its products, the expected demand for its products, beliefs about product features and capabilities and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Company Contact:

541-797-6714

Shawna.Bowin@expion360.com

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

XPON@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us