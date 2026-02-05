Copec, Luxmeter Energy, and Ventisqueros have commissioned a system at the Quintupeu salmon farming center in Hornopirén, a remote area of southern Chile. The installation features a 48?kW photovoltaic plant paired with a 109?kWh battery storage system, enabling the facility to reduce its reliance on diesel generators in this off-grid aquaculture operation.From pv magazine Latam A hybrid solar and storage system is now operating at the Quintupeu salmon farm, owned by Ventisqueros, in the Hornopirén area of Chile's Los Lagos Region. Developed by Copec and Luxmeter Energy, the project aims to reduce ...

