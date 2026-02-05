Smoke Evacuation Systems Market worth $0.30 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.20 billion in 2025 to USD 0.30 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2031

2024-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.20 billion

USD 0.20 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.30 billion

USD 0.30 billion CAGR (2025-2031): 7.5%

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Trends & Insights:

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of 43.4% in the smoke evacuation systems market druing the forecast period.

Based on product, the smoke evacuation pencils and wands segment accounted for a larger share of 26.8% of the smoke evacuation systems market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional segment at 7.9%.

The reason for the growing requirement for smoke evacuation systems is the rising number of minimally invasive and electrosurgical procedures, which produce surgical smoke rich in harmful substances such as bioaerosols, pathogens, and toxic chemicals, thus posing a significant health risk to surgeons and or personnel. Furthermore, increasing health hazards associated with occupational health in operating rooms, and stringent health department norms and recommendations related to the management of surgical smoke, are adding to the growing requirement for smoke evacuation systems. Moreover, an ever-growing number of surgeries, advancements in technology related to filters and smoke evacuation systems, and an increasing concern for improving air quality in the OR are acting in favor of growing demand for smoke evacuation systems.

By type, Smoke evacuation pencils and wands accounted for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market in 2024.

In the product type classification of the smoke evacuation systems market, smoke evacuation pencils and wands currently have the largest market share since they can be directly coupled with electrosurgical systems. These pencils/wands create the advantage of accomplishing tissue cutting or coagulation, as well as eliminating surgical smoke at the same time, thus preventing exposure to potential health hazards caused by surgical smoke. Moreover, these pencils/wands are cost-effective compared to other smoke evacuation systems, coupled with the fact that they have the ability to be used with a wide variety of specializations, which has contributed to their large market share. Besides, the increasing concern for the welfare of surgeons, along with greater concern for occupational health standards, has increased the use of smoke evacuation pencils/wands, especially considering the rising number of minimally invasive procedures.

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market in 2024.

In the end-user application segment of the smoke evacuation systems market, the hospital segment currently leads the market due to the large number of surgeries that take place in hospitals and the well-established OR infrastructure base present in hospitals. Hospitals often perform complex and risky surgeries that emphasize the extensive usage of electrosurgical and energy devices, ultimately generating large amounts of surgical smoke and requiring increased usage of smoke evacuation systems. Multiple ORs, the availability of specialized surgeons, and increased spending on sophisticated medical equipment provide further impetus to the usage of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals. In addition to these factors, the rigid compliance with occupational safety norms, infection control norms, and regulatory requirements, and the increased thrust on the safety of medical staff and improved OR environment quality continue to ensure great demand for smoke evacuation system usage in hospitals.

Top Companies in Smoke Evacuation Systems Market:

The Top Companies in Smoke Evacuation Systems Market include CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and Danaher Corporation (US), among other players.

