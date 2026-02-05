PQShield is Recognized as a Progressive Company in the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants for the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield, a leading Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions provider, has been recognized as a progressive company in MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants evaluation for the Post-Quantum Cryptography Market. This recognition highlights PQShield's strong product footprint, standards-driven innovation, and ability to deliver practical, high-quality post-quantum cryptographic implementations that support organizations in preparing for the security risks of the quantum era.

"PQShield has demonstrated strong technical leadership in post-quantum cryptography through its early involvement in global standards development and its focus on real-world, certifiable PQC implementations across software and hardware environments," said the MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants assessment. The recognition reflects PQShield's growing market footprint and its ability to enable quantum-safe migration and long-term crypto-agility across enterprise IT, cloud, networking, and embedded systems.

Over the last 12 months, PQShield has strengthened its market position through increased industry recognition, expanded adoption of its solutions, and continued leadership in cryptographic research and standards. The company is supported by a global team of over 50 specialist post-quantum cryptographers and engineers operating across 11 countries, including Europe, the UK, the US, and Japan. It has contributed to the ecosystem through more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and an expanding portfolio of over 40 patents filed to date.

PQShield's portfolio combines high-quality, compliant, and security-hardened PQC implementations, including NIST-aligned algorithms, software libraries, and hardware IP, all designed for real-world deployment. Its solutions emphasize implementation quality, certification readiness (including FIPS 140-3 alignment), and resistance to advanced attack vectors such as side-channel and fault-injection attacks, enabling organizations in regulated and long-lifecycle industries to integrate post-quantum cryptography without compromising security, performance, or compliance.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

