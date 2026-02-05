Crash Proof Retirement Launches 2026 Educational Series with Event in Limerick, PA

CEO Traci Stillman Reveals How Crash Proof Systems Outperformed Markets in 2025 While Protecting Principal

LIMERICK, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Crash Proof Retirement kicked off its 2026 educational event series on January 14th at The Copperfield Inn in Limerick, PA, where CEO Traci Stillman presented market analysis and retirement protection strategies to nearly 50 attendees. The event, which saw an 80% request rate for follow-up consultations, highlighted how the company's proprietary retirement system delivered double-digit returns in 2025 while protecting clients from market volatility.

Stillman drew parallels between today's market conditions and previous financial crises. "We took a look back at how the market did each year, and we watched the trend of the market," Stillman explained during a recap of her presentation on the company's radio show. "In 2022, the market was down 19% at the end of the year. The following year, 2023, while it looked good, it was up 23%, the people that lost 19 or more percent in 2022, they did not make 23% the following year. They made 5% and paid fees on that."

The presentation featured exclusive interviews originally conducted by late Crash Proof Retirement founder Phil Cannella with Lou Harvey, President and Founder of Dalbar Incorporated, and former SEC Inspector General H. David Kotz. As a whole, the presentation documented systemic issues with fiduciary responsibility on Wall Street and regulatory challenges in policing the financial industry, demonstrating how "traditional investment strategies found on the stock market are completely stacked against the American retiree," noted Crash Proof's President, Joann Small-Cannella.

Real client statements revealed the performance of the Crash Proof Retirement System across multiple market cycles. The documented results showed that Crash Proof Systems credited 43% interest during the pandemic, sustained zero losses during the 2008 crash, and outperformed markets during portions of 2025. Client systems displayed at the event averaged upwards of 13% returns in 2025, with high points exceeding 20%, while experiencing no losses during the market drop in April.

"By the end of our presentation, I really feel strongly that we fulfilled our responsibility of informing these folks how they can protect themselves against all of the various retirement risks that can deplete their nest eggs, and providing those good people with an education they can act upon immediately," said Stillman.

The event also addressed long-term care planning, which statistics show threatens 70% of retirees. According to Stillman, "Long-term care is statistically the greatest threat to your retirement nest egg." Crash Proof Retirement now helps clients aged 50-80 obtain long-term care policies, even if previously denied coverage. These asset-based policies can triple an asset's value to cover in-home or nursing home care, compensate family members providing care, and fund home modifications related to health needs.

Attendees responded enthusiastically to the educational content. "The formula of you gain when the market gains, but you don't lose when the market falls, that's intriguing, and I would love to learn more about that formula," said Aziz Nathoor from Limerick, PA. "I can take a modest gain, but a loss would really be devastating. So if there is no losses guaranteed, that is very interesting."

One of the event's attendees, Shari DeFrancesco from Collegeville, PA, emphasized the value of the long-term care education: "What I learned about long-term care is that everyone should have it. I think it's important to have long-term care so that my husband will not be burdened with taking care of me, should I be ill in my later years. One of the nice things about long-term care insurance is that if you don't have the need to use it, you can pass that money down to your heirs and your children."

Another attendee, Nick Nauta from Phoenixville, PA, added: "What I learned about long-term care with Crash Proof Retirement is that it's easy to apply for and easy to get. It alleviates the burden of: How am I gonna pay for everything that I need to be taken care of?"

Small-Cannella praised the audience's engagement: "80% of the people registered to come in and to continue their education. When you're sitting, and you're talking to a room full of people that are concerned, and want answers, and 80% of those folks said, 'Yes, I want to learn more,' that's very impressive."

Crash Proof Retirement's next educational event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17th, at 5 PM at the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd, PA. Seating is limited, and registration is required.

