Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: Lunar Records Announces Formation of Lunar Records Fund #1: The World's First Tokenized Real-World Asset Fund Revolutionizing Music Royalties

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Lunar Records today proudly announces the formation of Lunar Records Fund #1, a groundbreaking tokenized real-world asset fund established in January 2026 (the "Fund"). Lunar Records is a joint venture founded by Melody Trust, LLC {a HWAL, Inc. (OTC:HWAL) company} and the SI Blue Foundation ("Space Blue") in 2023 and as part of the Lunarprise Museum Mission, Lunar Records music catalog received notable attention in Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone when their music, alongside of Lunarbits, the Stan Lee/Legion and Advent project, when they were archived in a time capsule (Lunaprise) that landed on the moon containing 222 art, music, and film archives on 2.22.2024, the first lunar landing for the USA and NASA since 1972.

The Fund leverages innovative blockchain technology to democratize access to music royalties, offering unprecedented transparency and efficiency for investors and token holders.

As detailed on www.lunarrecords.com, Lunar Records Fund #1 comprises a robust collection of music and other assets, enabling token holders to participate directly in the revenue streams generated from a diverse portfolio. The Fund's tokenization model provides key benefits, including transparent reporting of music royalties to investors and token holders, as well as immutable preservation of chain of title, copyrights, and ownership provenance through the blockchain's secure ledger.

"Lunar Records Fund #1 represents a pivotal shift in how music assets are managed and monetized," said a representative of Melody Trust (www.melodytrust.com). "By tokenizing these real-world assets, we're ensuring that provenance is preserved immutably, leading to cleaner royalties and fairer distributions for all stakeholders."

The Fund has assembled an impressive roster of advisors and fund managers with deep expertise in blockchain tokenization, AI, space industries, and the ownership and operation of music assets.

Among them is Scott Page, renowned musician and advisor, who commented on the Fund's innovative approach:

"The provenance benefits of blockchain in music are game-changing. It creates a cleaner, more transparent royalty system that protects artists and investors alike, ensuring every transaction is verifiable and tamper-proof."

The Fund is strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the music industry. The Fund focuses on live and virtual metaverse concerts, NFT and digital skin collectibles inspired by projects like the Stan Lee "Legion of 5" video game and movie, and "The 9th Raider", a Mad Max genre film also releasing in 2026. AI licensing of catalog-owned music, and traditional licensing for movies, TV, video games, and commercials is also a significant part of the revenue plan. These initiatives blend cutting-edge technology with timeless creative assets to drive sustainable revenue growth.

The Fund is raising a total of $10 million, offering 10 million units of Ethereum-based tokens at $1.00 each. Token holders will receive a monthly pro rata share of royalties, providing a steady stream of passive income backed by real-world music and related assets. The overall plan is to build a group of funds expanding to as much as $500 million in total assets under management.

The Fund's strategy includes accumulating Bitcoin-native assets such as Lunarbits Bitcoin Runes , crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, in addition to purchasing HWAL's publicly traded shares out of the open market.

The SI Blue Foundation ("Space Blue "), led by space and blockchain innovator Dallas Santana, known for space art curation, AI, and blockchain, projects brings a unique interdisciplinary perspective to the Fund. Together with Melody Trust's focus on music and trust-based asset management, the founders are poised to bridge entertainment, technology, and innovation.

Lunar Records is at the forefront of tokenized music investments, combining blockchain expertise with a passion for creative industries to deliver transparent, profitable opportunities for investors and stakeholders worldwide.

For more information about Lunar Records Fund #1, including investment opportunities, visit www.lunarrecords.com .

For decades Melody Trust's parent company HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Johnny Winter, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends. www.hwal.net .

