Quality Landscaping Helps Homes Sell Faster, Delray Garden Center Suggests

According to the South Florida landscape design and installation center, high-quality landscaping is one of the best ways to make a strong first impression and get a home sold fast

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Delray Garden Center, the premier full-service landscaping company located in Delray Beach, Florida, is sharing important information with homeowners and professionals ahead of the spring real estate season. In particular, the landscape design and installation company, which serves home and business owners throughout Palm Beach County, is emphasizing the many benefits of well-maintained landscapes for selling a home, especially for those looking to sell as quickly as possible.

"A property's landscape is one of the first things buyers notice," says Alberto Cantor, President at Delray Garden Center. "Here in South Florida, we encourage sellers to prioritize landscaping ahead of listing their home for sale in order to maximize curb appeal and increase the perceived value of their property."

Landscaping affects sale speed in a number of notable ways, according to the experts at Delray Garden Center. This includes:

Improving First Impressions: Enhanced curb appeal has a notable appeal to buyers and may attract more showings as a result.

Signaling Overall Home Care: A well maintained landscape suggests that buyers can expect the same level of care and attention inside the home, too.

Competitive Boost: In the high demand Palm Beach County real estate market, quality landscaping gives a clear competitive edge that could equal a faster sale and higher price.

These benefits are especially pronounced in South Florida, where climate and outdoor lifestyles necessitate year-round landscaping.

According to Delray Garden Center, local landscaping features worth the investment include healthy lawns, mature trees and tropical plants, outdoor lighting, and clear walkways. These features improve buyer appeal in tangible ways and could make the difference between a home that sells quickly and one that sits on the market for months on end.

"By communicating to sellers just how big a role their home's landscape plays, we hope to remove at least some of the guesswork that goes into getting a home sold fast," added Cantor. For best results, landscapes should align with a home's architecture and environment, with a strong focus on outdoor spaces that seamlessly transition into the interior of the space.

For those looking to improve landscaping appeal for a faster home sale, Delray Garden Center recommends low-maintenance fixes like timeless hardscapes and lush native plants, which align with South Florida's climate and what buyers are looking for in their personal tropical oasis. Interested readers can find out more by visiting Delray Garden Center's website or contacting the company directly for a consultation.

