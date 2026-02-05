Beijing's new rule lets standalone storage earn fixed-cost payments for availability, not energy delivered.From ESS News China's top economic planner and energy regulator have moved to formalise a "capacity price" for standalone, grid-side energy storage, widening a mechanism originally designed for coal plants and offering investors a clearer route to recovering fixed costs. In a joint notice issued on January 30 2026, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA) said qualified standalone new-type storage projects that support system reliability ...

