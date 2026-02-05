Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - To better amplify women's voices and leadership in public relations, Women in PR North America and TVEyes, a global media monitoring platform specializing in rich audio, video data and analytics, has launched a 2026 media monitoring research study designed to uncover the evolving needs of PR professionals and drive the next generation of media intelligence tools.

As part of the research initiative, participants will complete a short survey and gain complimentary two-week access to TVEyes' Insight platform, which uses media data and analytics to track reputation-impacting brand mentions, quantify earned versus paid media exposure, and identify trends shaping public perception.

"This is an opportunity for us to amplify the voices of women in communications, PR and beyond to help shape the future of media monitoring," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America. "Our partnership with TVEyes continues to bring meaningful tools, global data, and opportunities to our community. This research will help ensure women in our field have the support, insights, and technology they need to lead with confidence."

"This partnership gives us real, in-depth insight into the needs of public relations professionals so we can continuously make platform optimizations that elevate the industry," said Amanda Solsbury, Senior Manager of Growth Marketing for TVEyes. "Our goal is to innovate the ways PR and communications professionals use media monitoring to make strategic and successful shifts in approach."

TVEyes recently announced the launch of TVEyes Canada, Inc., a new entity built to support the increasing demand for advanced media intelligence across Canada, and as a vital solution for brands, agencies, and organizations to track and analyze mentions across the country. TVEyes Canada, Inc., based in Toronto, delivers comprehensive coverage in both English and French Canadian, spanning all 10 provinces and three territories.

In addition to licensed access to the nation's leading media sources, including CBC, CTV, Global, ICI Radio-Canada Télé, and other major broadcasters, the platform also includes access to more than 2,000 Canadian podcast sources, such as Radio-Canada, Global News, and QUB Radio.

Women in PR North America invites PR and communications professionals to take part in this important study and contribute to shaping the future of media monitoring tools designed specifically with women in mind.

Participate in the research study and claim your TVEyes trial or alerts at: https://womeninpr.com/tveyes

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) form an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in public relations, investor relations, media, and business. Together, the organizations make up Women in PR North America, providing programs, events, and professional development opportunities-including our signature WorkWell Conference, held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. To partner with Women in PR North America, please contact us: https://womeninpr.com/inquire

About TVEyes

For over 25 years, TVEyes has been an industry leader in advanced broadcast and digital monitoring technology, delivering the clarity and speed decision-makers need to navigate an increasingly complex media landscape. With real-time data-driven media intelligence from around the world, deep analytics, and innovative insights, TVEyes transforms vast global media streams into precise, actionable intelligence. Learn more tveyes.com and tveyes.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282853

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.