TrackVia to Showcase Modern Operations Management Technology at WEST 2026

Advanced low-code workflow platform helps streamline mission-critical programs, processes and procedures for greater visibility and control anywhere, anytime.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / TrackVia, a mission-ready workflow management platform for operations teams, today announced its participation in WEST 2026, the premier naval conference and exposition, taking place February 10th through 12th in San Diego, California. TrackVia will exhibit (Booth #4226) alongside partners Carahsoft Technology Corp and Second Front Systems, demonstrating how to rapidly modernize government and military operations and field services.

TrackVia Government represents a new approach to public sector technology, one that prioritizes rapid and flexible capability delivery. The platform empowers federal agencies and prime contractors to accelerate mission outcomes while maintaining full compliance with federal security and governance standards. In an environment where speed to mission increasingly determines competitive advantage, TrackVia delivers agility without compromise.

"Public sector operations teams face unique pressures: distributed workforces, strict compliance requirements, and the constant need to adapt as missions evolve," said Nate Allen, CEO at TrackVia. "We're excited to join Carahsoft and Second Front at WEST to show Navy and defense leaders how TrackVia Government delivers the operational agility they need while maintaining the accountability their missions demand."

WEST 2026 brings together military leaders, defense contractors, and technology providers to address the Navy's most pressing operational challenges. TrackVia will showcase how its TrackVia Government platform helps federal prime contractors and federal agencies replace spreadsheets, legacy systems, and manual processes with configurable workflows that program managers can own, without requiring deep IT support or multi-year implementation timelines.

TrackVia Government is built to meet FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent security controls, addressing the compliance requirements of federal agencies and prime contractors. It is available through Carahsoft's extensive network of contract vehicles, including NASA SEWP V and ITES-SW2, enabling streamlined procurement for federal buyers. To schedule a meeting with the TrackVia Government team during WEST 2026, contact brandon.gill@trackvia.com or visit www.trackvia.com/government

About TrackVia

TrackVia is a workflow management platform that helps commercial and government organizations increase efficiency and profitability by better tracking and managing critical operational and field service work. Since 2007, TrackVia has served organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to federal prime contractors and agencies.

