Stable Rock Solutions: Stable Rock Launches AI & Automation Services to Drive Smarter, Scalable Operations

New service line delivers practical automation and AI solutions designed to modernize operations and accelerate growth for organizations of all sizes

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock") today announced the expansion of its service offerings with the launch of its AI & Automation Services, a dedicated service line designed to help organizations save time and money by modernizing operations, reducing manual effort, and improving efficiency through practical, results-driven technology solutions.

Stable Rock's AI & Automation Services apply artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent automation to everyday business processes, helping clients streamline workflows, improve data accuracy, and connect systems more effectively so teams can spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on higher-value work.

"Our clients are under constant pressure to do more with less, without adding complexity or risk," said Boris Onefater, Co-Founder of Stable Rock. "We designed our AI & Automation Services to be practical, measurable, and aligned with how organizations actually operate-not experimental technology, but solutions that deliver real results from day one."

Comprehensive AI & Automation Capabilities

The AI & Automation Services offering includes process discovery and assessment, automation design and implementation, AI and machine learning integration, system connectivity and data flow optimization, governance and change management, and ongoing performance monitoring and continuous improvement. Together, these capabilities help organizations strengthen reporting and analytics and unlock AI-driven insights that support faster, more informed decisions.

"Automation and AI should simplify work, not complicate it," said Greg Farrington, Co-Founder of Stable Rock. "Our approach combines deep operational expertise with modern technology to ensure each solution integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, maintains strong controls, and delivers a clear return on investment. Our clients' goals are simple - save time and money."

What Clients Can Expect

Clients engaging Stable Rock's AI & Automation Services can expect a disciplined, outcomes-driven engagement focused on:

Reducing manual, time-consuming work across finance, operations, and administrative functions

Improving data consistency, accuracy, and real-time visibility

Accelerating decision-making through intelligent reporting and AI-driven insights

Establishing strong governance, security, and scalability as automation expands

Delivering measurable efficiency gains and sustainable operational improvements

The launch of AI & Automation Services further strengthens Stable Rock's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to modernize back-office operations while maintaining transparency, security, and long-term flexibility.

About Stable Rock Solutions LLC

Stable Rock is a leading outsourcing firm specializing in comprehensive back-office infrastructure and innovative services for organizations of all sizes. With expertise spanning finance, accounting, operations, human resources, and AI & automation, Stable Rock partners with early-stage startups, mid-sized companies, and established enterprises to build scalable, efficient operational foundations that support sustainable growth. Through a combination of strategic guidance, hands-on execution, and cutting-edge technology, Stable Rock delivers measurable results that enable clients to focus on their core business while maintaining financial integrity, operational excellence, and a competitive advantage.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Ashley Alfonso / info@stablerock.com

For more information, visit www.stablerock.com.

SOURCE: Stable Rock Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stable-rock-launches-ai-and-automation-services-to-drive-smarter-1133698