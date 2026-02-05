AMTSO Appoints Stefan Dumitrascu as New President and CEO

Founder of Artifact Security takes over from Vlad Iliushin of Ellio

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / AMTSO, the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, announced today the appointment of Stefan Dumitrascu as its new President and CEO. Dumitrascu succeeds Vlad Iliushin, who is stepping down after running the organization since 2024.

Dumitrascu, founder and CEO of Artifact Security, has been involved in AMTSO's work since 2016 and has been a member of AMTSO's board since July 2024. He brings over 15 years of cybersecurity testing experience, has been a regular presenter at AMTSO's in-person and online events and a regular voice across working groups.

"AMTSO needs to be a catalyst for testers and security vendors working together to better security for the end users. We need to re-establish AMTSO as the place where discussions of strategic and technical stakeholders take place," said Dumitrascu. "As president, I want AMTSO's work to reflect the current state of the threat landscape, deliver key value points to all sides of our membership, and empower the RTTL team to bring its service up to date with the current security needs of security vendors and testing labs and CERTs."

"I am beyond excited to take on the role of president. I have been a strong believer in AMTSO's mission and core values since attending my first meeting 10 years ago and can't wait to get started. I am very thankful for the work Vlad has done so far and the support of the board in giving me the opportunity to take on this challenge. I hope security vendors and testing organisations alike can join us to deliver this vision and take our industry to the next level."

"It's been a real privilege to be part of AMTSO's journey since 2022 - first as a Board member contributing to the IoT working group, and later as President," said Vlad Iliushin, founder of ELLIO and outgoing AMTSO President. "I'm proud of how we strengthened the member community, opened AMTSO to broader industry collaboration, and brought greater visibility to its mission beyond traditional testing. I'm excited to pass the torch to Stefan Dumitrascu of Artifact Security and look forward to seeing AMTSO continue to grow in its next chapter."

Contact: John Hawes, COO - pr@amtso.org

SOURCE: AMTSO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amtso-appoints-stefan-dumitrascu-as-new-president-and-ceo-1133956