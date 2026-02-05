Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2026 17:50 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMTSO Appoints Stefan Dumitrascu as New President and CEO

Founder of Artifact Security takes over from Vlad Iliushin of Ellio

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / AMTSO, the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, announced today the appointment of Stefan Dumitrascu as its new President and CEO. Dumitrascu succeeds Vlad Iliushin, who is stepping down after running the organization since 2024.

Dumitrascu, founder and CEO of Artifact Security, has been involved in AMTSO's work since 2016 and has been a member of AMTSO's board since July 2024. He brings over 15 years of cybersecurity testing experience, has been a regular presenter at AMTSO's in-person and online events and a regular voice across working groups.

"AMTSO needs to be a catalyst for testers and security vendors working together to better security for the end users. We need to re-establish AMTSO as the place where discussions of strategic and technical stakeholders take place," said Dumitrascu. "As president, I want AMTSO's work to reflect the current state of the threat landscape, deliver key value points to all sides of our membership, and empower the RTTL team to bring its service up to date with the current security needs of security vendors and testing labs and CERTs."

"I am beyond excited to take on the role of president. I have been a strong believer in AMTSO's mission and core values since attending my first meeting 10 years ago and can't wait to get started. I am very thankful for the work Vlad has done so far and the support of the board in giving me the opportunity to take on this challenge. I hope security vendors and testing organisations alike can join us to deliver this vision and take our industry to the next level."

"It's been a real privilege to be part of AMTSO's journey since 2022 - first as a Board member contributing to the IoT working group, and later as President," said Vlad Iliushin, founder of ELLIO and outgoing AMTSO President. "I'm proud of how we strengthened the member community, opened AMTSO to broader industry collaboration, and brought greater visibility to its mission beyond traditional testing. I'm excited to pass the torch to Stefan Dumitrascu of Artifact Security and look forward to seeing AMTSO continue to grow in its next chapter."

Contact: John Hawes, COO - pr@amtso.org

SOURCE: AMTSO



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amtso-appoints-stefan-dumitrascu-as-new-president-and-ceo-1133956

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.