Piramal Critical Care and Blue-Zone Technologies collaborate to capture, collect and recycle waste anaesthesia gas

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Critical Care, Inc. (PCC), an overseas subsidiary of Piramal Pharma Limited, and Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd. (Blue-Zone) announced an agreement to collaborate on full lifecycle technology to capture and recycle waste anaesthetic gases.

By combining the innovative waste anaesthesia gas capture, collection, and processing technology developed by Blue-Zone, with the global manufacturing and marketing capabilities of Piramal, this collaboration will support customers' efforts to minimize the environmental impact of volatile anaesthetics. This collaboration will also help ensure that these essential products remain the primary method of providing general anaesthesia for patients around the world.

Pending regulatory approval in Europe of Blue-Zone's Phoenix Deltasorb waste anaesthetic gas capture system, Blue-Zone will offer these systems to PCC's customers in Europe, initially in France and Germany. Blue-Zone will be responsible for all activities involving the supply and use of its systems in healthcare facilities. PCC will process captured waste anaesthetic gas using Blue-Zone's technology to produce Sevoflurane USP for human use in Canada.

The parties anticipate that the scope of the waste anaesthetic gas capture, collection and recycling, and the marketing of Sevoflurane USP using waste anaesthetic gas, will expand into additional geographies.

Jeff Hampton, President and COO Piramal Critical Care, commented:

"Piramal Critical Care is proud to partner with Blue-Zone on this innovative waste anaesthetic gas capture, collection, and recycling technology to help reduce waste and minimize environmental impact. By introducing gas capture technology, hospitals can choose the inhaled anaesthetic that best meets clinical needs while also supporting more sustainable healthcare goals.

Inhaled anaesthetics are vitally important medicines that enable essential treatment for patients around the world. As a leading global manufacturer of general anaesthesia products, Piramal Pharma is committed to supporting clinicians, hospitals, and health systems with solutions that balance clinical performance and environmental responsibility. Our focus is to ensure that patients continue to receive the critical care they need while advancing more sustainable approaches to anaesthesia."

About Piramal Critical Care:

PCC is a global leader in anaesthesia, pain management and intrathecal therapy. PCC maintains a wide global footprint, delivering continuous supply to hospitals in more than 100 countries around the world. PCC's product portfolio includes inhaled anaesthetics, intrathecal treatments for spasticity and pain management, plasma volume expanders, and a variety of other injectables and generics. PCC has strong manufacturing and process development capabilities with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bethlehem, PA, United States, Digwal, India, and Dahej, India with global regulatory accreditations and adherence to strict GMP regulations. In addition, PCC partners with leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organizations around the world.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramalcriticalcare.com

About Piramal Pharma Ltd:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over the counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

For queries:

Madiha Vahid, Lead - Branding & Communications

Madiha.Vahid@piramal.com

Gagan Borana, Investor Relations & Enterprise Risk Management

Gagan.Borana@piramal.com

About Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd.

Blue-Zone, based in Ontario, Canada, is an innovative cleantech pharma business focused on the capture, recovery, and processing of waste anaesthetic gas (WAG). Our goal is to protect the environment and produce volatile anaesthetics. With strategic investors and leadership, an experienced and committed team, anaesthetic drug approvals in Canada, and business and technology partners around the world, Blue-Zone develops and markets equipment and processes to provide the full life cycle of volatile anaesthetics. Blue-Zone supports collection of WAG at healthcare facilities using volatile anaesthetics and conversion of the WAG into approved anaesthetic drugs.

For more information about Blue-Zone, please contact health@blue-zone.ca or visit www.blue-zone.com.

