The Kele Companies: Kele, Inc. Appoints Jerome Combes-Knoke as Chief Financial Officer

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Kele, Inc., a leading distribution and solutions partner serving the building automation and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Jerome Combes-Knoke as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Combes-Knoke will oversee Kele's finance, accounting, analytics, and mergers and acquisitions functions, supporting disciplined growth, strong financial execution, and long-term value creation.

Combes-Knoke brings strong financial and strategic leadership to Kele, with experience spanning investment banking, management consulting, and corporate development. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Dotmatics, where he led M&A and value creation strategy, culminating in the company's $5.1 billion sale to Siemens.

"Jerome brings proven experience leading disciplined growth and impactful value creation," said Danny Lyons, CEO of Kele, Inc. "As we continue to grow, having a CFO with Jerome's combination of financial rigor, strategic perspective, and operational discipline is critical. He will help ensure we're investing thoughtfully, allocating resources effectively, and building a strong financial platform to support where we're headed."

"Kele has an exceptional team, deep technical expertise, and a commitment to customers that has made it a leader in multiple end markets," said Jerome Combes-Knoke, Chief Financial Officer of Kele, Inc. "I look forward to partnering with Danny and The Stephens Group to drive the next chapter of growth at Kele."

About Kele, Inc.

Kele, Inc. (https://www.kele.com) is a leading distribution and solutions partner with national reach and a global presence. Built around our customers and powered by our people, Kele provides millions of in-stock parts from more than 300 brands to drive automation and efficiency in nearly every type of facility - from office towers and factories to data centers and hospitals.

Kele's goal is to empower progress for maintenance managers, engineers, contractors, and all those building the future. The company delivers parts rapidly, provides custom assemblies upstream, and offers unmatched support to ensure projects run smoothly and downtime is minimized. With 12 locations nationwide and headquarters in Tennessee, Kele combines deep technical expertise, rapid logistics, and a solutions-first mindset to help customers simplify supply chains, meet tight schedules, and deliver high-quality outcomes.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC (https://www.stephensgroup.com) is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial products and services, specialty distribution, and vertical software.

