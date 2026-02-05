HCSS Launches HCSS Shield, an AI-Powered Dashcam for Construction's Toughest Fleets

Made in America, HCSS Shield combines video and telematics to reduce risk and simplify fleet operations

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / As the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors, HCSS announced the launch of HCSS Shield , an AI-powered dashcam and telematics device purpose-built for the most demanding conditions.

By unifying high-quality video with real-time data, HCSS Shield grants contractors an easier way to monitor both road conditions and operator behavior. Now contractors can investigate incidents with greater confidence and reinforce a culture of accountable driving across their company's entire fleet.

"We haven't been ignoring hardware; we've been perfecting it," said Phil Robinson, Group Product Manager for HCSS Fleet. "HCSS Shield is designed to make fleets safer, smarter, and easier to manage. By integrating AI coaching with deep vehicle diagnostics, we are giving our customers a comprehensive tool that protects their drivers and their bottom line."

HCSS Shield enhances fleet safety by acting as a virtual co-driver, providing verbal in-cab coaching when distracted driving, phone use, tailgating, or harsh driving events are detected. This real-time feedback enables drivers to correct behaviors as incidents occur rather than after the fact.

In the event of an accident or claim, the device captures high-definition video to support faster investigations and help reduce insurance disputes. By providing clear visual evidence, fleets are better equipped to exonerate drivers who acted safely under challenging conditions.

In addition to video, HCSS Shield also functions as a centralized data platform. The device unifies GPS tracking, ELD compliance, and CANBUS diagnostics into a single system powered by one cable, reducing hardware sprawl while improving data accuracy. All of this information is easily accessed and managed through HCSS Fleet Telematics software.

By prioritizing both driver protection and data accuracy, HCSS continues to provide fleet managers with innovative tools necessary to lead the industry in safety and more efficient operations. For fleets ready to take the next step, the HCSS Shield dashcam is available to order today. Get started by contacting your HCSS account executive or visit www.hcss.com .

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software designed to connect the office to the field across the lifecycle of heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Celebrating 40 years in business, the company has used its annual user group meeting to foster collaboration and gather customer feedback, resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 15-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

