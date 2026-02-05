London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - The Luxury Chalet Company, a London-based specialist luxury ski travel agency, is responding to growing demand for exceptional alpine stays by adding several new privately owned, high-end chalets to its portfolio across key Alpine destinations.





The latest additions, located in Verbier and Zermatt, reflect a wider travel trend in which accommodation plays an increasingly central role in the overall ski experience. Space, privacy, wellness facilities, and shared living areas are increasingly shaping booking decisions, particularly for larger groups travelling together.

Among the newest properties to join the portfolio is Falcon Penthouse in Verbier, a five-bedroom penthouse near the Médran ski lifts, offering private spa facilities and panoramic mountain views. Also newly added is Chalet Yin & Yang, an architect-designed eight-bedroom chalet featuring ski access, extensive wellness amenities including an indoor swimming pool, and a secluded setting within the resort; Courchevel 1850.

In Zermatt, the portfolio now includes Dufourspitz Lodge, a five-bedroom luxury residence completed in October 2025. Located close to the Klein Matterhorn Express, the lodge offers Matterhorn views and access to shared wellness facilities, with neighbouring lodges available to accommodate larger groups travelling together.

The Luxury Chalet Company currently represents more than 1,200 luxury chalets across the European Alps, connecting high-end property owners with a global audience of discerning renters. As the luxury chalet market continues to expand, the company is increasingly positioned as a trusted gateway, helping clients navigate a fragmented rental landscape.

Rather than requiring travellers to search across multiple destinations and platforms, The Luxury Chalet Company organises its portfolio into clearly defined core collections, making the high-end chalet market easier and more efficient to navigate. These include luxury catered chalets, ski-in ski-out chalets, corporate luxury chalets, luxury ski chalets with swimming pools, seasonal luxury chalets and more.

Commenting on the evolving nature of ski travel, Cameron Temple, Founder and Director of The Luxury Chalet Company, said: "Clients are increasingly looking for chalets that bring people together and offer more than just a place to sleep. Space, privacy, and shared experiences now play a much bigger role in how people choose to travel."

In a recent interview with TravelMole, Temple highlighted the bespoke nature of luxury ski bookings, noting: "Every inquiry is different. Some clients have a specific resort in mind, others only a country, and some leave everything entirely up to our recommendation."

The Luxury Chalet Company operates exclusively in the luxury ski sector across France, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy, continuing to evolve its portfolio in response to how high-end travellers choose to experience the mountains.

