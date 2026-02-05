Securitize announced the integration of Chronicle as the Proof of Asset verification layer for the Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund (STAC), enabling continuous, independently verifiable transparency into the fund's holdings and valuation inputs.

STAC is built to meet the verification, oversight, and operational standards expected by institutional investors. Independent verification of fund holdings and pricing is provided by Chronicle, ensuring continuous, onchain attestable visibility into the underlying assets. BNY serves as custodian of the fund's underlying assets and sub-advisor through BNY Investments.

This structure reflects a growing expectation among institutions that tokenized financial products must offer the same level of independent verification and asset-level transparency as traditional custody and fund administration frameworks.

Verification at Scale: Chronicle Proof of Asset

Chronicle's role in STAC builds on its rapidly expanding Proof of Asset footprint across tokenized funds, stablecoins, and institutional financial products. Chronicle currently verifies billions of dollars in underlying tokenized assets, providing a consistent verification layer that enables institutions to confidently engage with onchain markets.

Offchain data is continuously verified and published through the Chronicle dashboard, where market participants can monitor holdings composition, valuation inputs, and verification status in real time. This approach mirrors institutional expectations around auditability, oversight, and operational transparency, while enabling these assurances to function natively onchain.

How It Works: Institutional Transparency, Delivered Onchain

Chronicle's Proof of Asset infrastructure delivers two core verification functions for STAC:

Holdings Verification: Independent, continuous verification of fund holdings, based on data from AAA-rated CLO assets held in custody, providing transparent, asset-level visibility into the underlying assets.

NAV and Pricing Verification: Verified Net Asset Value data reflecting the real-time market value of the underlying CLO portfolio.

All verification outputs are surfaced onchain and through Chronicle's public dashboard, enabling continuous visibility rather than periodic disclosure.

Why This Matters: Unlocking a $1.3 Trillion Credit Market

The global market for CLO issuance exceeds $1.3 trillion1, yet institutional access through tokenized vehicles has remained limited due to concerns around transparency and operational trust.

"Tokenization alone is not enough for institutional adoption," said Niklas Kunkel, Founder of Chronicle. "Institutions require independent verification of underlying assets, not just smart contract execution. This structure demonstrates how traditional custody, regulated issuance, and onchain verification can work together to build scalable infrastructure."

For issuers and allocators, the combination of Securitize's regulated issuance and distribution platform, Chronicle's independent verification and BNY's custody and sub-advisory role, creates a framework designed to scale tokenized credit responsibly.

"The question we consistently hear from institutional clients is simple: 'How do I verify what's actually backing this product?'" said Carlos Domingo, CEO and Co-Founder of Securitize. "With Chronicle delivering independent Proof of Asset verification and BNY providing custody and portfolio management services, STAC gives investors a clear, continuous answer."

The fund includes a $100 million anchor allocation from Grove, an institutional allocator focused on bringing high-quality credit markets onchain. Grove's participation underscores a key inflection point: sophisticated credit allocators are willing to deploy capital into tokenized structures when independent verification, regulated issuance, and institutional custody are embedded at the infrastructure level.

[1] Source: Bank of America Global Research as of 30 September 2024. Includes US and Europe CLOs.

About Chronicle

Chronicle provides onchain verification infrastructure that enables institutions to confidently participate in tokenized financial markets. Through its Proof of Asset framework, Chronicle delivers continuous, independent verification of underlying assets and pricing, with transparent data models and real-time monitoring surfaced via the Chronicle dashboard. Chronicle currently verifies billions of dollars in assets across leading institutional and onchain financial platforms.

For more information, visit:

Website X/Twitter Linkedin

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of Nov 2025), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). Securitize has also been recognized as a 2025 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

For more information, please visit:

Website X/Twitter LinkedIn

About the Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund (STAC)

The Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund (STAC) is a tokenized investment vehicle dedicated to AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations, developed in collaboration with BNY. BNY serves as custodian of the fund's underlying assets and sub-advisor through BNY Investments, which oversees $2.1 trillion in assets under management, including over $1.35 trillion in fixed income strategies. Eligible investors can subscribe through Securitize, with shares issued as digital tokens on Ethereum.

For more information, visit securitize.io/primary-market/Securitize-BNY-CLO-Fund

Important Information

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize. Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system. Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

Private market investments are speculative and considered risky, including potential loss of your investment, and may not be appropriate for every shareholder. Private investments are generally an illiquid asset class; shareholders cannot sell their funds when they want to without potentially facing high losses. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205777248/en/

Contacts:

wade@chroniclelabs.org