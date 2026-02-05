Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: The Financial Supervisory Authority has initiated a hearing procedure concerning imposing possible administrative sanctions on Oma Savings Bank Plc

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 5 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 18.00 P.M. EET, INSIDER INFORMATION



Oma Savings Bank Plc: The Financial Supervisory Authority has initiated a hearing procedure concerning imposing possible administrative sanctions on Oma Savings Bank Plc

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSb or the Company) announced on 3 May 2024 that the Financial Supervisory Authority had filed a request for a police investigation concerning suspected securities market offences related to the Company and was concurrently investigating the need to impose administrative sanctions on the Company. OmaSb announced on 11 December 2025 that the police investigation and consideration of charges in the securities market offences had been concluded and that no requests for criminal sanctions had been presented to be imposed on OmaSb in the matter.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has informed that it has initiated a hearing procedure under the Administrative Procedure Act concerning imposing possible administrative sanctions on OmaSb. In the Financial Supervisory Authority's view, there are grounds to suspect that the Company may have violated certain provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation and Commission Implementing Regulation that govern insider lists.

According to the Financial Supervisory Authority, it has reason to consider whether the conditions for imposing a penalty payment are fulfilled in this matter. Under the Act on the Financial Supervision Authority, the Financial Supervisory Authority may, instead of imposing a penalty payment, issue a public warning on certain grounds specified in the Act.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has given the Company the opportunity to comment on the matter before it is resolved. The Company will evaluate the Financial Supervisory Authority's views and respond with its own position on the matter. The Company will publish the decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority and its potential implications for the Company once the Financial Supervisory Authority has issued its decision on the matter.

