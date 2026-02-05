Anzeige
WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
05.02.26 | 18:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports January Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today its second-best January on record for grain movement, shipping more than 2.72 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada. This follows the company's all-time January record of 2.85 million metric tonnes set in 2020. Despite extreme cold weather across the network, CN adjusted its operations to safely and efficiently move Canadian grain to market supporting farmers, along with supply chain and agriculture partners.

CN Winter Plan
CN continues to execute its winter operations plan across the network. For more information and details about how the Company has put proactive solutions in place please consult its 2025-2026 Winter Plan.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations and Special Projects
(438) 596-4329(514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca
investor.relations@cn.ca

