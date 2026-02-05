Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: 865541 | ISIN: FR0000120107 | Ticker-Symbol: BGJ
Frankfurt
05.02.26 | 08:04
59,80 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026
55 Leser
SAVENCIA: 2025 annual sales

Thursday, February 5th, 2026

Press Release: 2025 annual sales



Organic growth of 1.6% in revenues in a complex 2025 economic environment

Key figures in €M

31/12/25

% of Sales

31/12/24

% of Sales

% Changes
TotalStructureForex &

IAS 29		Organic growth
Sales6 957 7 140 -2.60.2-4.31.6
- Cheese Products4 01757.74 05556.8-1.00.0-0.90.0
- Other Dairy Products3 18445.83 32846.6-4.30.3-8.43.7
- Unallocated -245-3.5-244-3.40.40.0-4.14.5

As of December 31, 2025, Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group net sales decreased by 2.6% compared to 2024, primarily due to a significant unfavorable exchange rate impact of 4.3%, largely linked to the devaluation of South American currencies. Nevertheless, the Group's overall organic growth remained resilient at +1.6%, driven by the good performance of Other Dairy Products. The structural effect of 0.2% results from the integration of Ugalait as of July 2, 2024.

Overall, the year 2025 was marked by a dairy economy facing high inflation, with record milk prices, particularly in France, an atypical market situation regarding industrial product quotations, and high demand volatility. This led to a major adjustment in September, notably affecting the price of fat.

In this context, at constant scope and exchange rates, net sales of Cheese Products remained stable over the year. This outcome reflects a decline in volumes, resulting from a still fragile consumption environment, particularly in France and Europe, and an increase of consumer prices amid the inflationary context of 2025.

Net Sales of Other Dairy Products recorded organic growth of +3.7%, driven by positive momentum in international markets and the development of specialty ingredients.

CSR commitments

In 2025, the Group committed to defining new CSR commitments for the next ten years, fully embedding CSR at the heart of the Group's strategy and performance. The assessment of the CSR Oxygen program launched in 2018 will be detailed in the 2025 Sustainability Report. Among the key achievements in 2025, illustrating its commitment, the Group was awarded the ECOVADIS silver medal and obtained SBTi validation for its decarbonization trajectory, aiming to reach Net Zero by 2050.

The next publication will take place on March 5, 2026

Further information is available on the website savencia-fromagedairy.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
