Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale - 2025 Full-year results press release

|Results at December 31, 2025
|Press release
|Strasbourg, February 5, 2026
Driven by net revenue growth, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale
achieves historic net income of €4.2 billion in 2025
PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH THE 2024-2027 STRATEGIC PLAN TARGETS:
- Record net income of €4.2 billion, up +2.3%, and +11.4% when excluding the income tax surcharge (€377 million).
- Record net revenue of €17.7 billion, up +6.7%.
- Customer acquisition in line with targets: 14.7 million banking customers (+166,000) and 7.6 million insured customers (+3.4%) in France.
SCHEDULED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS FINANCED BY BUSINESS GROWTH:
- Net revenue growth outpaced growth in general operating expenses (+6.7% vs. +5.9%):
positive operating leverage further improved the best operational efficiency in France: the cost/income ratio was 55.3% (-0.4 point).
- Investments to develop in-house technology expertise (large number of use cases for generative AI developed).
- Rollout of the banking and insurance model in Germany (including OLB, which joined the group on January 2, 2026).
IMPROVED SOLIDITY OF THE MUTUALIST MODEL:
- Further diversification of the revenue mix, including geographically.
- Cost of risk stabilized at €1.8 billion (-11.8%).
- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) among the highest in Europe at 19.7%4 (+10.8 points excluding P2G compared to regulatory requirements as of January 1, 2026).
VALUE SHARING WITH EMPLOYEES AND SOCIETY:
- Record Societal dividend of €622 million in 2025 (15.2% of net income in 2024); €1.6 billion since 2023.
- The Societal dividend for 2026 set at €633 million (15% of 2025 net income after tax).
- 20 new engagements by the benefit corporation, extending the previous ones, all of which have been achieved.
- A stronger social pact to invest in employees and attract new talent.
|Results for the year ended December 31, 2025
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Change
|Net revenue at an all-time high
|€17.723bn
|€16.610bn
|+6.7 ,
|of which retail banking
|€13.239bn
|€12.347bn
|+7.2-
|of which insurance
|€1.548bn
|€1.439bn
|+7.6-
|of which specialized business lines 2
|€2.932bn
|€2.916bn
|+0.5-
|General operating expenses under control
|-€9.808bn
|-€9.259bn
|+5.9 ,
|Stabilized cost of risk
|-€1.828bn
|-€2.071bn
|-11.8 ,
|Income before tax
|€6.052bn
|€5.325bn
|+13.6 ,
|Record net income
|€4.218bn
|€4.124bn
|+2.3 ,
|of which income tax surcharge
|-€377m
|N/A
|N/A
|Net income excluding surcharge
|€4.595bn
|€4.124bn
|+11.4 ,
|INCREASE IN LENDING3: + 2.3%
|Home loans
|Equipment loans
|Consumer credit
|€268.0bn
|€150.7bn
|€59.5bn
|+1.4%
|+4.2%
|+3.7%
|Production up +16.2% (€76.3 billion), driven by home loans.
|A VERY SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
|CET1 ratio4
|Shareholders' equity
|19.7%
|€70.3bn
