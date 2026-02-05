Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale - 2025 Full-year results press release

Results at December 31, 2025

Press release
Strasbourg, February 5, 2026

Driven by net revenue growth, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale
achieves historic net income of €4.2 billion in 2025

PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH THE 2024-2027 STRATEGIC PLAN TARGETS:

  • Record net income of €4.2 billion, up +2.3%, and +11.4% when excluding the income tax surcharge (€377 million).
  • Record net revenue of €17.7 billion, up +6.7%.
  • Customer acquisition in line with targets: 14.7 million banking customers (+166,000) and 7.6 million insured customers (+3.4%) in France.

SCHEDULED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS FINANCED BY BUSINESS GROWTH:

  • Net revenue growth outpaced growth in general operating expenses (+6.7% vs. +5.9%):
    positive operating leverage further improved the best operational efficiency in France: the cost/income ratio was 55.3% (-0.4 point).
  • Investments to develop in-house technology expertise (large number of use cases for generative AI developed).
  • Rollout of the banking and insurance model in Germany (including OLB, which joined the group on January 2, 2026).

IMPROVED SOLIDITY OF THE MUTUALIST MODEL:

  • Further diversification of the revenue mix, including geographically.
  • Cost of risk stabilized at €1.8 billion (-11.8%).
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) among the highest in Europe at 19.7%4 (+10.8 points excluding P2G compared to regulatory requirements as of January 1, 2026).

VALUE SHARING WITH EMPLOYEES AND SOCIETY:

  • Record Societal dividend of €622 million in 2025 (15.2% of net income in 2024); €1.6 billion since 2023.
  • The Societal dividend for 2026 set at €633 million (15% of 2025 net income after tax).
  • 20 new engagements by the benefit corporation, extending the previous ones, all of which have been achieved.
  • A stronger social pact to invest in employees and attract new talent.
Results for the year ended December 31, 202512/31/202512/31/2024Change
Net revenue at an all-time high€17.723bn€16.610bn+6.7 ,
of which retail banking€13.239bn€12.347bn+7.2-
of which insurance€1.548bn€1.439bn+7.6-
of which specialized business lines 2€2.932bn€2.916bn+0.5-
General operating expenses under control-€9.808bn-€9.259bn+5.9 ,
Stabilized cost of risk-€1.828bn-€2.071bn-11.8 ,
Income before tax€6.052bn€5.325bn+13.6 ,
Record net income€4.218bn€4.124bn+2.3 ,
of which income tax surcharge-€377mN/AN/A
Net income excluding surcharge€4.595bn€4.124bn+11.4 ,
INCREASE IN LENDING3: + 2.3%
Home loansEquipment loansConsumer credit
€268.0bn€150.7bn€59.5bn
+1.4%+4.2%+3.7%
Production up +16.2% (€76.3 billion), driven by home loans.
A VERY SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
CET1 ratio4Shareholders' equity
19.7%€70.3bn
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.