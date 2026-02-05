Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Welcomes George Coultress, Jr. to its Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCID:TYBT) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected George Coultress, Jr. as an independent director.

Coultress is Co-Founder of Trindero Partners, a boutique M&A advisory and principal investing platform. Mr. Coultress is a trusted business leader and experienced deal professional with close to 20 years in the industry. In his career, he has directly consummated over 40 transactions valued at nearly $4.0 billion of enterprise value.

Prior to founding Trindero, Mr. Coultress was a Managing Director at a boutique investment bank located in Fort Worth, Texas focused on M&A advisory, direct private equity investing and wealth management for high-net-worth individuals (via its True North partnership). During his time there, Mr. Coultress was directly responsible for building the team and all aspects of the transaction including deal sourcing and origination, valuation, analysis, structuring, negotiation, and closing. Mr. Coultress has represented buyers (private equity and private / public strategics) and sellers, and has invested alongside management teams, within a variety of industries. Mr. Coultress started his career spending four years in the Investment Banking Division of a public regional investment bank located in Dallas where he advised corporate clients and entrepreneurs regarding M&A, public and private debt and equity financings, recapitalizations, and leveraged buyouts.

Mr. Coultress is on the board and a member of the Fort Worth YPO Chapter and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas Christian University where he received his BBA in both Finance and Entrepreneurial Management. Mr. Coultress currently resides in Fort Worth with his wife and their two daughters.

CEO and Co-Chairman of the Board, Matt R. Opitz, stated, "Trinity Bank is very pleased to have the opportunity to add George to our Board of Directors. He has a great deal of experience and a proven track record as a successful businessman in our community and throughout his industry."

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank was established in 2003 to provide the North Texas business community with experienced bankers that offer the services of a big bank with the personalized touch of a local community bank. Trinity Bank was founded on sound financial principles and a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

