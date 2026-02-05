Authorium Named to GovTech 100 for Third Consecutive Year

Authorium recognized as a top company serving government agencies on nationwide list

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Authorium , the administrative operations platform for government, announced today that it has been included on the GovTech 100 list for the third consecutive year. Honorees are selected based on their efforts to serve government agencies and are evaluated by industry experts, former government officials, investors, and the Government Technology magazine editorial team.

"Authorium began with the simple idea that government teams deserve better tools from the marketplace and today's honor recognizes that mission," said Kamran Saddique, Co-CEO of Authorium. "We remain committed to supporting our government partners that seek to work faster, smarter, and with more confidence."

Authorium's no-code platform was built for the public sector and 60% of Authorium's team served in government themselves. The platform is FedRAMP In Process, HIPAA compliant, hosted on AWS GovCloud, and among only four companies on the 2026 GovTech 100 to hold GovRAMP Authorized status. Across the United States, agencies rely on Authorium for procurement and contract lifecycle management, budget analysis, legislative analysis, and grants management.

"From reducing acquisition timelines to streamlining legislative analysis - as we're currently doing with California Department of Finance's efforts to leverage AI for bill summarization and fiscal impact analysis - we help departments use technology to better meet their mission," said Jay Nath, Co-CEO of Authorium."We're honored to be recognized for this work and stay focused on providing superior service to government agencies."

"The conversation in government has shifted," said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic. "AI has fueled an explosion of new entrants and is now foundational to many solutions in the market. What sets this year's GovTech 100 apart is the demonstrated commitment to state and local government, meaningful traction with customers, and the consistency required to support agencies at scale, which goes beyond pilots or short-term trends."

Authorium enables state agencies to manage over $50 billion in acquisitions, helping departments deliver critical services such as disaster recovery, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation. Authorium's platform leverages AI and streamlines and automates complex government processes to increase efficiency, effectiveness, visibility, and compliance across government agencies, during grant cycles, legislative sessions, budget reviews, and daily operations.

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. We break down data silos, enable collaboration, and connect to critical systems to ensure that everyone - from Project Specialists to Deputy Administrators - gains visibility and insights. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government teams that serve their communities. Learn more at authorium.com.

