Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
05.02.2026 18:42 Uhr
Cato Networks Announces EMEA Partner Awards at 2026 EMEA Partner Summit

Cato recognizes partners with highest business impact in 2025

PARIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced the winners of its EMEA Partner Awards at the 2026 Cato Networks EMEA Partner Summit in Paris. The 2026 Cato Networks EMEA Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results.

"For the 2026 Cato Networks EMEA Partner Awards, we recognize the outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment from our EMEA partners to deliver SASE and managed SASE in the region," said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Our EMEA partners are essential to our success. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to building on this momentum together."

Winners include:

  • EMEA GSI of the Year - Accenture
  • EMEA Technical Competency of the Year - IF-Tech AG
  • EMEA Partner of the Year - IPknowledge
  • EMEA Distributor of the Year - NeoVAD
  • EMEA MSP of the Year - Orange Cyberdefense

Resources

  • Visit Cato's partner page for more information about the global partner program.
  • Visit the Cato MSASE Partner Platform page for more information about managed SASE.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-announces-emea-partner-awards-at-2026-emea-partner-summit-302680107.html

