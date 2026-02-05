AirportLabs Limited: OMA Airports Sets New Standard for Digital Excellence Across Mexico in Strategic Partnership with AirportLabs

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --OMA Airports (Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte), a member of the VINCI Airports network, has announced a landmark digital transformation initiative across its 13-airport portfolio in partnership with AirportLabs. This collaboration marks a significant leap in operational efficiency and passenger experience.

A Record-Breaking Digital Rollout

The partnership began with a milestone achievement: the fastest FIDS implementation, with VisionAir FIDS rolled out at Chihuahua Airport in just 40 days, with the successful rollout across the remaining 12 airports completed by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, the collaboration enters its next phase with the group-wide activation of SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS, and Airport Community App. Furthermore, Monterrey International Airport - OMA's flagship hub - will serve as a centre for innovation with the dedicated launch of RealTime Airport and AirportLabs Billing.

A Unified Vision for Modern Aviation

This digital transformation is a testament to OMA Airports' identity as a leader in excellence. This strategic move empowers OMA's teams with the same high-tier operational standards and agile technologies found across the global VINCI Airports network, with the transition toward an Airport Operations Centre (APOC) model being at its heart.

"Airports are now experimenting with new ways of collaborating and operating from an APOC. So the fact that the AirportLabs products are very agile and innovative - that was and is key for us," says Víctor Martín, Project Manager at VINCI Airports.

Scalable Innovation Across 13 Airports

The collaboration focuses on three core pillars of modern airport management:

Elevating Passenger Communication: With VisionAir FIDS already operational across the entire 13-airport network, OMA now possesses a unified, hardware-agnostic platform to deliver synchronised , real-time flight and wayfinding information to travellers.

With already operational across the entire 13-airport network, OMA now possesses a unified, hardware-agnostic platform to deliver , real-time flight and wayfinding information to travellers. The Connected Workforce: To unify operational teams, Airport Community App will be deployed across all 13 airports. This mobile hub centralises communication and real-time collaboration, allowing staff to resolve issues before they arise and keep operations running smoothly 24/7.

To unify operational teams, will be deployed across all 13 airports. This mobile hub centralises communication and real-time collaboration, allowing staff to resolve issues before they arise and keep operations running smoothly 24/7. The Digital Data Backbone: Next year, the implementation of SkyCore AODB (Airport Operations Database) will automate core workflows and eliminate data fragmentation.

Next year, the implementation of (Airport Operations Database) will automate core workflows and eliminate data fragmentation. Dynamic Resource Management: The rollout of Allegra RMS will move OMA away from static planning to a dynamic, machine-learning-driven approach to resource allocation, optimising capacity and unlocking new revenue streams.

Monterrey Airport: The Innovation Flagship

At Monterrey International Airport, the partnership will go one step further with the launch of RealTime Airport and AirportLabs Billing.

RealTime Airport will serve as a central decision-support platform, providing total situational awareness through an interactive airfield map that tracks aircraft and assets in motion. By transforming complex data into a live, visual ecosystem, the platform enables stakeholders to break operational silos and make every second count during critical landside processes.

Complementing the above, the AirportLabs Billing platform will ensure high-precision financial clarity for both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue. By automating complex charging rules and providing real-time auditability, it fosters total transparency and trust between Monterrey Airport and its airline partners.

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 85+ airports - including some of the world's busiest international hubs - AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience

About VINCI Airports

As the leading private airport operator in the world, VINCI Airports manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build, and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scopes 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting local climate transitions in the territories.

About OMA Airports

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) operates and manages 13 international airports across central and northern Mexico, including Monterrey, the country's second-largest industrial hub. Serving over 26 million passengers annually, OMA is a key driver of Mexico's regional connectivity and economic growth. Since 2022, OMA has been part of the VINCI Airports network, focusing on modernising infrastructure and integrating advanced digital solutions to deliver world-class operational standards and a seamless passenger experience. For more information, visit ir.oma.aero.

