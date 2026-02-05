Kolter Homes Announces New Phase Release at PGA Village Verano in Port St. Lucie

New Lakeview Homesites Expand New Construction Options in Port St. Lucie

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Kolter Homes, a leading home builder in South Florida, announced the release of a new phase at PGA Village Verano, introducing a limited selection of lakeview homesites and expanding opportunities for buyers seeking new construction homes for sale in Port St. Lucie.

This latest phase release marks an important milestone for the growing community, offering both homes to build and move-in ready homes available now. With homes starting in the $300s, PGA Village Verano continues to attract buyers looking for quality craftsmanship, lifestyle-focused amenities, and flexible home design options in a well-established setting.

"This new phase reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of today's homebuyers, whether they are looking to personalize a new home or move in sooner without compromising on design or lifestyle," said Josh Hoot, Regional Vice President of Kolter Homes. "PGA Village Verano offers a unique combination of scenic homesites, modern amenities, and long-term value in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Treasure Coast."

Lakeview Homesites and Flexible Homebuilding Options

The newly released phase includes desirable lakeview homesites, providing residents with water views while remaining close to the community's extensive amenities. Buyers who choose to build can personalize their home with an average of 27 structural options per floorplan, allowing flexibility in layout, living spaces, and architectural features to suit a wide range of lifestyles.

For those seeking immediate availability, PGA Village Verano also offers professionally designed move-in ready homes. These residences feature curated interiors by design professionals, providing a streamlined path to homeownership without sacrificing quality or attention to detail.

PGA Affiliation and Golf Cart Lifestyle

PGA Village Verano is distinguished by its PGA affiliation and golf cart-friendly lifestyle, offering residents the convenience of golf cart access throughout the community. Homeowners also enjoy exclusive resident discounts at PGA Golf Club dining venues and the pro shop, reinforcing the community's connection to the area's rich golf heritage.

This combination of accessibility and affiliation contributes to the community's appeal among buyers searching for available homes in Port St. Lucie that emphasize both recreation and everyday convenience.

Established Amenities in a Growing Community

Residents enjoy access to a robust lineup of resort-style amenities designed to support active living and social connection. Highlights include South Florida's largest private Pickleball Center, featuring 27 courts, and the Talavera Fitness Center, which includes an indoor pool with lap lanes, saunas, and more. A full-time Lifestyle Director coordinates a year-round calendar of events and activities, fostering a strong sense of community from day one.

As demand continues to grow for new construction homes for sale in South Florida, the new phase at PGA Village Verano reinforces Kolter Homes' commitment to building thoughtfully planned communities that balance lifestyle, design flexibility, and long-term value.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

