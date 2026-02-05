ePayResources and ATMIA Announce Intent to Merge

IRVING, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / ePayResources, a leading provider of payments education and compliance expertise in the United States, and ATM Industry Association (ATMIA), the preeminent trade association representing the global ATM industry, have executed a letter of intent to merge their organizations.

"This action comes after thoughtful discussions with our boards and leadership teams focusing on how we can best serve our members and the broader financial services community," said Jeff Foote, President & CEO of ePayResources. "By combining our strengths, we will amplify our collective impact, advance payments innovation, expand educational opportunities, and support payment choice."

Under the proposed structure, both ePayResources and ATMIA will continue to serve members under their respective brands, and all member resources and events for both organizations will continue uninterrupted. ATMIA will become a division of ePayResources in a unified organization committed to blending the best of their programs, cultures, and traditions as they empower their members and strengthen the payments industry.

"We are incredibly proud of what both associations have accomplished independently, and we are equally excited by what we can achieve together," said Lonnie C. Talbert, President & CEO of ATMIA. "Together we are taking an exciting step toward a more connected, knowledgeable, and future-ready industry."

About ePayResources: ePayResources is the payments association that powers progress: trusted experts in rules and regulations, building collaborative relationships that cultivate a secure payments ecosystem. We've been empowering financial institutions and businesses for over 50 years by providing emerging and legacy payments expertise, professional development, and industry leadership through education, publications, compliance support, risk management, and advocacy. Our staff of nationally accredited payments and risk professionals provides situational analysis and response guidance on our Payments Answerline and keeps members informed of industry developments that impact operational processing, fraud detection, and your bottom line. Our subsidiary, ePayAdvisors, provides payments audits, risk assessments, and customized consulting. Visit epayresources.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About ATMIA: ATMIA is the leading non-profit trade association representing the entire global ATM industry. ATMIA serves thousands of members from around 500 companies globally, spanning the entire ATM ecosphere, including financial institutions, independent ATM deployers, equipment manufacturers, processors, and a plethora of ATM service and value-added solution providers. The mission of ATMIA is to promote ATM convenience, growth, and usage worldwide; to protect the ATM industry's assets, interests, good name, and public trust; and to provide education, best practices, political voice, and networking opportunities for member organizations. Visit atmia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

