Kidoz Inc.: Kidoz Welcomes CloudX Innovation Driving Fairer Mobile Advertising Auctions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (the "Company"), a global AdTech platform delivering safe mobile gamer engagement at scale, today commented on recent industry developments related to AI-driven advertising infrastructure and their potential implications for the mobile advertising ecosystem.

Recent announcements around early-stage AI-native platforms focusing on improving fairness and automation in mobile ad auctions, such as CloudX, have renewed attention on price discovery and operational efficiency. While these initiatives remain at an early stage, they reflect a constructive direction for the market as brands seek greater confidence that in-app inventory is priced transparently and without distortion. Over time, improved auction processes have the potential to encourage increased brand investment in mobile gaming advertising, supporting brand-focused platforms such as Kidoz.

Market reaction to CloudX has been most visible among large, vertically integrated advertising platforms that combine mediation layers with proprietary demand engines like market-leader Applovin. In these models, the same provider can influence auction mechanics while also competing within them, benefiting from ownership of the price-setting infrastructure. Since CloudX announced general availability, several vertically integrated platform businesses have experienced selling pressure and share price declines, reflecting investor concern around longer-term transparency, incentives, and potential structural change. While these platforms benefit from significant scale and data advantages and are unlikely to face near-term disruption, initiatives that promote more open and verifiable auctions are increasingly viewed as a potential long-term evolution of the ecosystem.

Kidoz believes it is well positioned within this changing landscape. The Company operates with diversified exposure across the mediation and demand environment, rather than reliance on a single ad stack or auction mechanism. Pricing optimization already occurs across multiple partners, and Kidoz's business model does not depend on opaque or closed systems to drive performance. As a result, fairer auctions tend to favour platforms focused on compliant inventory, trusted brand relationships, and sustainable monetisation.

"Kidoz was built to operate in environments where trust, compliance, and transparency matter most," said Jason Williams, CEO of Kidoz Inc. "While it is still early days for AI in advertising, innovation that improves price discovery and operational efficiency is welcome. We believe our kids-safe, privacy-first foundation and diversified approach to helping brands position us well as the industry continues to evolve."

The application of AI and agentic workflows to automate optimisation and operational processes across digital advertising is consistent with Kidoz's own current services, including our AI-driven Kite IQ contextual targeting, as well as future strategic initiatives. The Company views responsible innovation, fair price discovery, and increased automation as complementary forces that can strengthen the mobile advertising ecosystem and support sustainable growth for developers, advertisers, and platforms alike.

