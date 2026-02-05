Innoflight Selected By Missile Defense Agency For SHIELD IDIQ

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Innoflight, a leading supplier of cyber secure space avionics for military and national security space, is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Innoflight delivers secure, interoperable communications, high-performance processing, advanced networking, and high-assurance encryption suited for modern missile defense systems and network-enabled interceptors, including Golden Dome for America. These solutions are built for contested environments and enable trusted, low-latency data exchange across widely distributed nodes.

Building on its work with the Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), Innoflight provides encrypted mesh networking with deterministic performance and dynamic routing. Its technology supports cross-layer interoperability across Golden Dome's enterprise, i.e. "systems of systems."

Together, these capabilities connect interceptors, sensors, and battle management assets into a unified, secure mesh network. Each node shares and receives mission-critical data in real time. The result is a synchronized, resilient missile defense network that performs at scale under operational stress.

"Securing the SHIELD IDIQ contract with the Missile Defense Agency underscores Innoflight's commitment to delivering mission-critical technology," said Tucker Morrison, CEO of Innoflight. "Our flight-proven, resilient space solutions are engineered to be secure, reliable, and purpose-built for the extreme demands of missile defense, when performance matters most."

Innoflight is a leading space Non-traditional Defense Contractor (NDC) founded in 2004. Innoflight is AS9100D and ISO 9001 certified, and develops innovative, radiation tolerant by design, and integrated cyber secure space avionics solutions, suited for space vehicle buses and payloads. Innoflight's cutting-edge and mission critical communications, networking, cyber security, processing, and integrated electronics solutions support the most advanced space missions. After 20 years, Innoflight continues to revolutionize the space industry and excels in modular, high performance, and low Size Weight and Power (SWaP) hardware and software solutions with successful flight heritage in multiple orbits. Our customers include the U.S. Government and allies, major defense prime contractors, satellite bus providers, and new space developers. Website: innoflight.com.

