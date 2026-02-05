LakePoint Sports: Travel and Youth Sports Industry on the Precipice of Transformation in 2026

LakePoint Sports Leading the Charge Following a White-Hot 2025

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / As investment, participation and family engagement in the travel and youth sports industry continues to surge nationwide, LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, remains at the forefront of the industry's transformation. Coming off a white-hot 2025, LakePoint enters 2026 as the leader shaping the next chapter of travel and youth sports providing best-in-industry sports competition, Delivering Excellence in the Guest Experiences, leveraging new strategic partnerships, implementing innovative technology, creating vertical integration of programs and events, and launching nationwide initiatives that exceed the evolving expectations of athletes, families, and brands alike.

The travel and youth sports industry showed no signs of slowing down in 2025 with 2026 expected to be a transformative year. Team sport participation in the United States grew 5.7 percent compared to the post-pandemic period, according to the 2025 SFIA Topline Participation Report, and more than $1 billion in new and renovated youth sports facilities are expected to come online nationwide. As families continue to prioritize sports travel, LakePoint stands out as the destination for elite-level travel sports competition while maintaining a relentless focus on Delivering Excellence in the Guest Experience.

Families rated their overall experience on the LakePoint Sports campus an average of 4.8 out of 5 in 2025, reflecting the team's dedication to Delivering Excellence in the Guest Experience, highlighted by providing constant cleanliness, friendliness, comfort, and convenience for every guest. Investments and enhancements included new jumbo video boards at all eight premium baseball fields, expanded AI-powered streaming further enhancing video-on-demand and live streaming services, mobile communication and ordering tools for elevated guest services, an elevated food and beverage program with featured new products and limited-time offerings, and Guest Ambassador services designed to elevate the guest experience for the nearly 3 million guests from all 50 states and around the world that visited the LakePoint Sports campus in 2025.

"Our work goes far beyond guest amenities," said LaDonna Jordan, Senior Director of Business Operations at LakePoint Sports. "It's about how people feel when they're on the LakePoint Sports campus-from the first interaction to the last, consistent in delivering our LakePoint Mission, Vision, Purpose and Values," stated Jordan. "Our team and partners are aligned around collaboration, positivity, and service. We want families to leave remembering not just the competition, but how their campus experience made them feel and the desire to always return to compete and enjoy the campus amenities and our community year after year."

Momentum at LakePoint Sports built steadily throughout 2025, fueled by major announcements, including the opening of the NEW Element Hotel, eight sold-out Champions Weekends, two NEW Naming Rights partners, three NEW Presenting Partners, and 60 LakePoint campus partners including 20 NEW partners driving a 24% increase in partnerships year over year. LakePoint Sports' partnership platform remained central to elevating the guest experience working with national and local brands including Publix, Coca-Cola UNITED, Barnsley Resort, IHG Hotels, Aspen Hospitality, Academy Sports+Outdoors, Rawlings, Wilson, RYZE Hoops, NASA Tophat, Prep Baseball, Rally Volleyball, Varsity Spirit, and many more. Youth sports captures an 81 percent attention rate among parents, compared to 54 percent for pro sports sponsorship, according to the Priority Partnerships Study-further reinforcing the unique value and impact of the LakePoint partnership platform for brands seeking meaningful family engagement.

The growth of LakePoint Partnerships was amplified by LakePoint's expanding national media footprint, with content across digital, social, and broadcast platforms generating tens of millions of impressions, millions of engagements, and millions of video views-driven in large part by strong performance on social platforms and an aggressive multi-faceted content strategy augmented by 66 LakePoint produced broadcasts across baseball and basketball, showcasing elite competition, recruiting moments, and behind-the-scenes access for fans nationwide. LakePoint Media elevated athlete exposure and created meaningful opportunities for partners through integrated storytelling and branded content.

"Delivering Excellence in the Guest Experience is our priority for every guest, engagement, and experience with the LakePoint brand, on or off campus," said Erika Wyant, Senior Director of Marketing at LakePoint Sports. "Our commitment to being the best destination in travel and youth sports remains steadfast, where families come together, moments are shared, and memories are made. Every investment we make, whether in technology, partnerships, or programming inside or outside the lines, is centered on creating meaningful, memorable experiences for both athletes and the people who support them," added Wyant. "We truly want LakePoint to feel like a place where time together matters, where milestones are celebrated, and where the moments created here live on long after the competition ends."

In 2025, LakePoint hosted the fifth annual National Youth Sports Summit, welcoming industry executives, leaders, brands, and organizations from across the $40B+ travel and youth sports ecosystem. A highlight of the Summit was the presentation of the 2025 Impact Award, presented by LakePoint Sports and Coca-Cola UNITED Bottling Company, to Arthur M. Blank, Owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and AMB Group. Accepting on his behalf was Rich McKay, CEO of AMBSE and the Atlanta Falcons. Blank's philanthropic leadership-including over $1 billion donated through The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation-has transformed communities nationwide, shaping youth sports, education, social justice, and environmental progress.

The Summit reinforced LakePoint's role as the place where the industry comes together to share ideas, build relationships, and shape the future of travel and youth sports. Details for the 2026 National Youth Sports Summit will be announced in March.

Looking ahead to 2026, the thriving travel and youth sports industry will continue to grow as private equity investment and consolidation further "professionalize" the industry and reduce fragmentation as access and costs are addressed through broader initiatives. At LakePoint Sports, sustained momentum will persist beyond its top-tier sports tournaments, showcases, camps, and clinics. LakePoint will launch a number of NEW guest amenities and services, including digital and web initiatives, an elevated food and beverage menu, expanded media and content platforms, and the introduction of an industry leading LakePoint Soccer Initiative, a five-year national platform designed to accelerate the sport's growth as excitement builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The transformation of the travel and youth sports industry can be experienced firsthand at LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country.

Contact Information

Erika Wyant

724-825-7333

Erika.Wyant@lakepointsports.com

SOURCE: LakePoint Sports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/travel-and-youth-sports-industry-on-the-precipice-of-transformatio-1134252