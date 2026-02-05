Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Three years after a series of catastrophic earthquakes devastated entire communities in southern Türkiye, Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and Lions worldwide continue to support people still recovering from one of the region's worst disasters in more than a century.

The February 6, 2023, earthquakes killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and destroyed entire cities. Lions and LCIF launched a swift relief effort that began as an emergency response and grew to long-term recovery initiatives. Over the past three years, LCIF has awarded more than US$5 million in grants, enabling Lions to provide humanitarian assistance across the hardest-hit areas.

In the immediate aftermath, LCIF awarded a Major Catastrophe Grant to address urgent humanitarian needs. These funds supported emergency shelter, essential supplies and coordinated relief operations led by the local Lions. Among the earliest initiatives were LCIF-funded container and tent villages that provided safe, temporary housing for displaced families while permanent solutions were planned.

As recovery continued, Lions expanded their focus beyond basic needs to address the long-term social and emotional aftermath. With LCIF support, Lions and Leos organized educational programs, recreational activities and social activities for children and families living in temporary housing, helping restore a sense of normalcy during extremely challenging times.

"The needs of earthquake survivors continue long after the disaster strikes," said LCIF Chairperson Fabrício Oliveira. "Lions are part of these communities, and they see the lasting impact of these tragic events. LCIF remains committed to supporting Lions as they serve the people in the region throughout the long recovery process."

In Mersin, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people sought refuge, LCIF grants helped Lions establish community centers offering childcare, skills training for women and other essential services. In Antakya, another community center built with LCIF funding is providing daily meals and kindergarten education for local children, with plans underway to include income generating activities to help women provide for their families.

"These community centers are helping bring stability to local residents when they need it most," Oliveira said. "LCIF is proud to support this critical work that is helping families rebuild their lives and entire communities rebuild their future."

To learn more about these LCIF-funded Lions projects in Türkiye, watch this video. To learn more about the many ways LCIF supports disaster-affected communities and how you can help visit lionsclubs.org/LCIF.

Lion visits with Turkish woman in temporary housing community in Hatay Province.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9322/282896_2a640aab84f8da73_001full.jpg

Lions view damaged building in Hatay Province.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9322/282896_2a640aab84f8da73_002full.jpg

Lions gather with Turkish women in a community center in Mersin for a sewing class.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9322/282896_2a640aab84f8da73_003full.jpg

About Lions Clubs International Foundation



Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the global foundation supporting the 1.4 million members of Lions Clubs International through grant funds that expand their compassionate works and empower their service at home and around the world. Since its founding in 1968, LCIF has awarded more than 24,000 grants totaling more than US$1.3 billion. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org/lcif or donate to LCIF at lionsclubs.org/donate. Follow LCIF on Facebook at @LCIFLions.

