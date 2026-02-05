Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 20:37
17,300 Euro
-4,95 % -0,900
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 22:22 Uhr
133 Leser
WillScot to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 19, 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on February 19, 2026, after market close.

The Company's management team will host a conference call and webcast on February 19, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link by clicking here to obtain registration details.

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.investors.willscot.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Juliana.Welling@willscot.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
