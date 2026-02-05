Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday February 19, 2026 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-481-2736

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0665

Conference ID: Endava Call

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its clients to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with clients to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports clients with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30, 2025, 11,636 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205871389/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com