Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Annual Earnings

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) ("Isabella" or the "Company") reported net income of $4.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $4.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024. Net income for the year endedDecember 31, 2025 was $18.9 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $13.9 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for the year endedDecember 31, 2024.
2025 HIGHLIGHTS
Loans, excluding advances to mortgage brokers, grew $99 million, or 7%
Isabella Wealth assets under management increased $49 million, or 7%, to $707 million
Total deposits increased $73 million, or 4%
Net income growth of 36% from 2024
Net interest margin ("NIM") improved to 3.16%, up from 2.90% in 2024
Credit quality was strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.30% at December 31, 2025
"Isabella Bank Corporation had an outstanding 2025, driven by growth across our markets and increases in our loans, deposits, and wealth management services," said CEO Jerome Schwind. "During the year, we also launched initiatives to strengthen our noninterest income, which are already contributing positive results. We continue to attract new customers while remaining focused on our current customers," he added.
"We uplisted our stock to the Nasdaq in May, and have seen significant volume and price growth since then," Schwind added. "Together, our strong financial results and stock performance position us well as we enter 2026."
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets were $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2025, up $123.2 million compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases of $112.8 million in loans, $11.3 million in the value of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies, and $8.8 million in available-for-sale ("AFS") securities.
AFS securities at fair value were $497.8 million as of December 31, 2025, increasing $8.8 million compared to December 31, 2024. The increase during the year was largely driven by purchases of $67.3 million and an improvement in net unrealized losses of $16.6 million, partially offset by amortizations and maturities totaling $75.2 million. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities totaled $9.9 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2024. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of the fair value of AFS securities decreased to 2% from 5%, primarily due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity.
Loans were $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, increasing $112.8 million compared to December 31, 2024. Adjusted loans, which excludes advances to mortgage brokers, grew $99.2 million since year-end 2024. Advances to mortgage brokers increased $13.6 million in 2025 due to increased participation demand from the counterparty.
During the year, the commercial real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios grew $48.0 million and $19.8 million, respectively. Residential mortgages increased $47.0 million since year-end 2024. Most residential originations were adjustable-rate products, which are retained on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. The consumer loan portfolio declined $18.1 million during 2025 amid decreasing demand, competition, and an adherence to credit quality standards.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $13.7 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $832,000 from December 31, 2024. The increase reflects loan growth and an increase of specific reserves, offset by improvement in historical loss experience driven by the recovery of previously charged-off loans during the year. Nonaccrual loans remained low during 2025 and were $4.6 million as of December 31, 2025. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of loans, were 0.44% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2024. Overall credit quality remains strong.
BOLI assets were $46.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $11.3 million from December 31, 2024. The growth was primarily a result of the purchase of $10.2 million of new policies in 2025. During the year, approximately $13 million of existing general account policies were surrendered and/or exchanged and redeployed into separate account policies. The separate account policies are expected to have higher yields.
Total deposits were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $72.6 million from December 31, 2024. Interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased by $28.6 million during 2025. Consumer demand for retail certificates of deposit accounts continues to be strong based on the current elevated market interest rate environment, resulting in a $22.5 million increase during the year.
Total equity was $231.4 million, or $31.60 per share, at December 31, 2025 compared to $210.3 million, or $28.32 per share, at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.01 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $21.82 as of December 31, 2024. Net unrealized losses in the AFS securities portfolio reduced tangible book value per share by $1.09 and $2.82 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 156,957 during 2025 at an average price of approximately $30.00.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with $4.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024. Net income for the year endedDecember 31, 2025 was $18.9 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared with $13.9 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for the year endedDecember 31, 2024.
Net interest income was $16.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 3.28% and 2.98% of earning assets, or NIM, respectively. The book yield on securities was 2.47% and 2.18% during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.74% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.67% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The expansion in loan yields was primarily due to higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 2.24% from 2.38% in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates on the money market and certificate of deposit products.
Net interest income was $62.5 million for the year endedDecember 31, 2025 compared with $55.8 million for the year endedDecember 31, 2024. NIM and the yield on interest earning assets for the year endedDecember 31, 2025 were 3.16% and 4.84%, respectively, compared to 2.90% and 4.65%, respectively, for the year endedDecember 31, 2024. The yield on loans increased to 5.75%, from 5.58%, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.25% from 2.37% for 2025 and 2024, respectively. The explanations for the improvement in NIM are consistent with those provided in the quarterly comparison above.
The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $434,000, which reflects a $578,000 increase in the ACL on loans, net charge offs totaling $34,000, and a $178,000 decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $376,000, reflecting growth in adjusted loans, unfunded commitments, and $102,000 in net charge offs. The year-to-date provision for credit loss was a credit of $563,000, as compared to a provision of $1.9 million in 2024. Recoveries during 2025 totaled $2.3 million, of which $1.6 million was related to the overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer charged off during the third quarter of 2024. The $1.6 million charge off and subsequent recovery, net of tax, impacted diluted earnings per share by $0.17 in 2025 and $0.16 in 2024.
Noninterest income was $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Service charges and fees increased $275,000 and was mostly the result of internal initiatives designed to align our fees within our market. Earnings on BOLI policies increased $226,000 due to new investments in a separate account BOLI, which was offset in part by a one-time expense of $120,000 due to restructuring charges. Wealth management fees grew $59,000 due to growth in assets under management throughout the year. For the year endedDecember 31, 2025, noninterest income was $16.0 million, compared to $14.6 million for the year endedDecember 31, 2024. The $1.4 million increase compared to the prior year was primarily driven by increased earnings on BOLI policies of $618,000, service charges and fees of $583,000, and wealth management fees of $206,000.
Noninterest expenses were $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Other professional services increased $231,000 primarily due to an increase in outsourced services. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $192,000 reflecting annual merit increases and increased incentives compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest expenses were $55.0 million, up $2.8 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. Theincrease was primarily driven by increased compensation and benefits of $1.5 million and other professional services of $1.0 million. The increase in compensation and benefits was due to annual merit increases, higher medical insurance claims throughout the year, and increased incentives. The increase in other professional services was due to an increase in outsourced services, costs associated with profitability initiatives, and legal fees related to the uplisting to the Nasdaq.
Income tax expense was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $825,000 in the fourth quarter 2024. The effective tax rate (ETR) was 31% and 17% for the aforementioned periods, respectively. The ETR in the fourth quarter 2025 included a one-time expense totaling $942,000 to write-off deferred tax assets. For the year ended December 31, 2025, income tax expense was $5.2 million, compared to $2.5 million for the year endedDecember 31, 2024. The ETR was 22% for the year ended 2025, compared to 15% for the year ended 2024. Income tax expense in 2025 included a one-time expense totaling $195,000 due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during the year. Excluding the one-time charges during 2025, the ETR was 17%, which was higher than the prior year due to higher pretax income.
About Isabella Bank Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com.
Available Information
The Company maintains an Internet web site at ir.isabellabank.com/overview. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases.
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its website (www.isabellabank.com and, more specifically, under the News tab at ir.isabellabank.com/news). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "could", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions, and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xi) a deterioration of the credit rating for the United States long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of in the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xiv) in the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xvi) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xvii) changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology; (xviii) the receipt of required regulatory approvals; (xix) changes in tax laws; (xx) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxi) potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; (xxii) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and (xxiii) changes in applicable laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties to which the Company's business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of such documents, and other documents the Company files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.
We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.
Table Index
Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)
A
Selected Financial Data
B
Consolidated Balance Sheets
C
Consolidated Statements of Income
D
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
E
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
F
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
The following table outlines selected financial data as of, and for the:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
December 31
December 31
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$
0.64
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
0.53
$
0.54
$
2.56
$
1.86
Diluted earnings
0.64
0.71
0.68
0.53
0.54
2.56
1.86
Dividends
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
1.12
1.12
Book value (1)
31.60
30.94
29.95
29.10
28.32
31.60
28.32
Tangible book value (1) (2)
25.01
24.37
23.39
22.58
21.82
25.01
21.82
Market price (1)
50.00
35.25
30.15
23.59
25.99
50.00
25.99
Common shares outstanding (1) (3)
7,322,207
7,350,567
7,361,684
7,408,010
7,424,893
7,322,207
7,424,893
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)
7,345,610
7,371,652
7,398,109
7,432,162
7,451,718
7,385,862
7,482,374
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.85
%
0.94
%
0.96
%
0.77
%
0.76
%
0.88
%
0.67
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.04
%
9.28
%
9.19
%
7.48
%
7.47
%
8.51
%
6.73
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
10.16
%
11.83
%
11.78
%
9.65
%
9.66
%
10.87
%
8.78
%
Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)
3.28
%
3.15
%
3.14
%
3.06
%
2.98
%
3.16
%
2.90
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
65.02
%
67.62
%
72.14
%
72.39
%
71.20
%
69.11
%
73.01
%
Loan to deposit ratio (1)
84.43
%
74.36
%
75.57
%
76.07
%
81.48
%
84.43
%
81.48
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)
10.47
%
10.06
%
10.23
%
10.25
%
10.08
%
10.47
%
10.08
%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.47
%
8.10
%
8.17
%
8.14
%
7.95
%
8.47
%
7.95
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
Wealth assets under
management (1)
707,118
679,724
678,959
656,617
658,042
707,118
658,042
ASSET QUALITY
Nonaccrual loans (1)
4,578
3,443
1,164
173
282
4,578
282
Foreclosed assets (1)
938
1,018
667
649
544
938
544
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
34
74
(1,432
)
(52
)
102
(1,376
)
1,900
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
0.00
%
0.01
%
(0.10
)%
0.00
%
0.01
%
(0.10
)%
0.14
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans (1)
0.30
%
0.24
%
0.09
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.30
%
0.02
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
0.25
%
0.20
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.25
%
0.04
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans (1)
0.89
%
0.92
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
0.91
%
0.89
%
0.91
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Tier 1 leverage
8.84
%
8.71
%
9.04
%
8.96
%
8.86
%
8.84
%
8.86
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
11.73
%
12.37
%
12.46
%
12.58
%
12.21
%
11.73
%
12.21
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.73
%
12.37
%
12.46
%
12.58
%
12.21
%
11.73
%
12.21
%
Total risk-based capital
14.41
%
15.20
%
15.34
%
15.50
%
15.06
%
14.41
%
15.06
%
(1) At end of period.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table F
(3) Whole shares
A
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$
22,935
$
32,124
$
34,246
$
28,786
$
22,830
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
3,106
129,177
74,308
40,393
1,712
Total cash and cash equivalents
26,041
161,301
108,554
69,179
24,542
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
497,791
511,970
500,560
513,040
489,029
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,600
5,600
5,600
5,600
12,762
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
423
737
55
127
242
Loans
1,536,364
1,431,905
1,397,513
1,367,724
1,423,571
Less allowance for credit losses
13,727
13,149
12,977
12,735
12,895
Net loans
1,522,637
1,418,756
1,384,536
1,354,989
1,410,676
Premises and equipment
29,000
28,659
28,171
28,108
27,659
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies
46,133
45,651
45,774
45,833
34,882
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,283
Other assets
33,541
38,698
34,636
37,429
38,166
Total assets
$
2,209,448
$
2,259,654
$
2,156,168
$
2,102,587
$
2,086,241
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$
426,342
$
421,027
$
493,477
$
404,194
$
416,373
Interest bearing demand deposits
266,187
248,666
223,376
243,939
237,548
Money market deposits
436,631
558,212
446,845
473,138
423,883
Savings
280,429
292,899
289,746
286,399
281,665
Certificates of deposit
410,065
404,798
395,932
390,239
387,591
Total deposits
1,819,654
1,925,602
1,849,376
1,797,909
1,747,060
Short-term borrowings
68,000
62,022
43,208
47,310
53,567
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
45,000
-
-
-
30,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,514
29,492
29,469
29,447
29,424
Total borrowed funds
142,514
91,514
72,677
76,757
112,991
Other liabilities
15,884
15,118
13,615
12,365
15,914
Total liabilities
1,978,052
2,032,234
1,935,668
1,887,031
1,875,965
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
123,204
124,284
124,607
125,547
126,224
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
2,366
2,373
2,331
2,508
2,383
Retained earnings
113,849
111,172
107,949
104,940
103,024
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,023
)
(10,409
)
(14,387
)
(17,439
)
(21,355
)
Total shareholders' equity
231,396
227,420
220,500
215,556
210,276
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,209,448
$
2,259,654
$
2,156,168
$
2,102,587
$
2,086,241
B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
December 31
December 31
Interest income
Loans
$
21,669
$
20,583
$
19,832
$
19,348
$
20,145
$
81,432
$
77,295
Available-for-sale securities
3,048
2,994
3,032
2,643
2,656
11,717
11,093
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
63
70
125
160
168
418
640
Federal funds sold and other
498
1,235
253
482
200
2,468
950
Total interest income
25,278
24,882
23,242
22,633
23,169
96,035
89,978
Interest expense
Deposits
7,380
8,012
7,391
7,463
7,583
30,246
29,690
Short-term borrowings
587
441
324
341
413
1,693
1,439
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
317
-
132
38
352
487
1,949
Subordinated debt
266
267
266
266
266
1,065
1,065
Total interest expense
8,550
8,720
8,113
8,108
8,614
33,491
34,143
Net interest income
16,728
16,162
15,129
14,525
14,555
62,544
55,835
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
434
209
(1,099
)
(107
)
376
(563
)
1,884
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
16,294
15,953
16,228
14,632
14,179
63,107
53,951
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,461
2,352
2,071
1,974
2,186
8,858
8,275
Wealth management fees
1,110
1,074
1,084
979
1,051
4,247
4,041
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies
485
468
300
372
259
1,625
1,007
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
65
38
47
30
75
180
213
Other
323
376
184
173
401
1,056
1,040
Total noninterest income
4,444
4,308
3,686
3,528
3,972
15,966
14,576
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
7,532
7,630
7,496
7,383
7,340
30,041
28,576
Occupancy and equipment
2,663
2,628
2,650
2,600
2,554
10,541
10,524
Other professional services
815
851
863
711
584
3,240
2,212
ATM and debit card fees
575
595
555
486
516
2,211
1,975
Marketing
547
514
469
459
458
1,989
1,712
FDIC insurance premiums
339
271
267
303
309
1,180
1,132
Memberships and subscriptions
276
272
272
247
239
1,067
928
Other losses
142
47
339
115
209
643
1,117
Other
1,032
1,177
834
995
1,121
4,038
3,953
Total noninterest expenses
13,921
13,985
13,745
13,299
13,330
54,950
52,129
Income before income tax expense
6,817
6,276
6,169
4,861
4,821
24,123
16,398
Income tax expense
2,127
1,036
1,138
912
825
5,213
2,509
Net income
$
4,690
$
5,240
$
5,031
$
3,949
$
3,996
$
18,910
$
13,889
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.64
$
0.71
$
0.68
$
0.53
$
0.54
$
2.56
$
1.86
Diluted
0.64
0.71
0.68
0.53
0.54
2.56
1.86
Cash dividends per common share
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
1.12
1.12
C
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$
1,493,654
$
21,669
5.74
%
$
1,409,928
$
20,583
5.78
%
$
1,412,578
$
20,145
5.67
%
AFS securities (2)
515,050
3,186
2.47
%
517,286
3,138
2.42
%
522,733
2,869
2.18
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,600
63
4.54
%
5,600
70
4.95
%
12,762
168
5.24
%
Fed funds sold
9
-
3.86
%
186
2
4.35
%
8
-
4.59
%
Other (3)
28,344
498
6.88
%
123,183
1,233
3.92
%
15,905
200
5.00
%
Total interest earning assets
2,042,657
25,416
4.94
%
2,056,183
25,026
4.83
%
1,963,986
23,382
4.74
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(13,213
)
(13,057
)
(12,598
)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
23,239
25,591
22,800
Premises and equipment
29,009
28,313
27,773
Other assets
117,201
109,692
92,608
Total assets
$
2,198,893
$
2,206,722
$
2,094,569
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
249,809
211
0.34
%
$
234,105
144
0.24
%
$
232,271
212
0.36
%
Money market deposits
449,129
2,900
2.56
%
534,127
3,533
2.63
%
436,235
2,970
2.71
%
Savings
282,306
498
0.70
%
289,442
560
0.77
%
276,856
446
0.64
%
Certificates of deposit
408,861
3,771
3.66
%
399,781
3,775
3.75
%
386,871
3,955
4.07
%
Short-term borrowings
67,521
587
3.45
%
52,700
441
3.32
%
50,862
413
3.22
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
30,163
317
4.12
%
-
-
-
%
28,261
352
4.88
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,500
266
3.61
%
29,477
267
3.61
%
29,410
266
3.62
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,517,289
8,550
2.24
%
1,539,632
8,720
2.25
%
1,440,766
8,614
2.38
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Demand deposits
432,038
428,144
425,116
Other liabilities
18,182
14,976
15,775
Shareholders' equity
231,384
223,970
212,912
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,198,893
$
2,206,722
$
2,094,569
Net interest income (FTE)
$
16,866
$
16,306
$
14,768
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.28
%
3.15
%
2.98
%
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
D
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (continued)
(Dollars in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield/Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$
1,416,079
$
81,432
5.75
%
$
1,385,287
$
77,295
5.58
%
AFS securities (2)
520,284
12,361
2.38
%
540,433
12,023
2.22
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,934
418
6.03
%
12,762
640
5.01
%
Fed funds sold
52
2
4.37
%
7
-
5.19
%
Other (3)
54,982
2,466
4.49
%
17,430
950
5.45
%
Total interest earning assets
1,998,331
96,679
4.84
%
1,955,919
90,908
4.65
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(13,132
)
(13,061
)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
23,690
24,165
Premises and equipment
28,400
27,915
Other assets
109,142
86,073
Total assets
$
2,146,431
$
2,081,011
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
240,220
817
0.34
%
$
237,086
754
0.32
%
Money market deposits
473,394
12,219
2.58
%
443,251
12,407
2.80
%
Savings
286,134
2,140
0.75
%
279,544
1,600
0.57
%
Certificates of deposit
398,040
15,070
3.79
%
371,750
14,929
4.02
%
Short-term borrowings
51,430
1,693
3.29
%
45,124
1,439
3.19
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
11,301
487
4.31
%
35,464
1,949
5.50
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,466
1,065
3.61
%
29,376
1,065
3.62
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,489,985
33,491
2.25
%
1,441,595
34,143
2.37
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Demand deposits
418,225
416,927
Other liabilities
15,896
16,088
Shareholders' equity
222,325
206,401
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,146,431
$
2,081,011
Net interest income (FTE)
$
63,188
$
56,765
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.16
%
2.90
%
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (loan summary below)
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Commercial and industrial (4)
$
220,450
$
218,132
$
207,719
$
205,172
$
200,623
Commercial real estate (4)
639,758
626,642
614,383
596,282
591,718
Advances to mortgage brokers
76,676
5,056
3,005
3,015
63,080
Agricultural
102,109
97,794
96,842
94,359
99,694
Total commercial loans
1,038,993
947,624
921,949
898,828
955,115
Residential real estate
427,880
412,056
398,668
387,348
380,872
Consumer
69,491
72,225
76,896
81,548
87,584
Loans
$
1,536,364
$
1,431,905
$
1,397,513
$
1,367,724
$
1,423,571
(4) Certain amounts reported as commercial and industrial loans have been reclassified as commercial real estate loans to conform to the December 31, 2025 presentation
E
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
December 31
December 31
Loans
$
1,536,364
$
1,431,905
$
1,397,513
$
1,367,724
$
1,423,571
$
1,536,364
$
1,423,571
Advances to mortgage brokers
76,676
5,056
3,005
3,015
63,080
76,676
63,080
Adjusted loans
$
1,459,688
$
1,426,849
$
1,394,508
$
1,364,709
$
1,360,491
$
1,459,688
$
1,360,491
Total shareholders' equity
$
231,396
$
227,420
$
220,500
$
215,556
$
210,276
$
231,396
$
210,276
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,282
48,283
48,282
48,283
Tangible equity
(A)
183,114
179,138
172,218
167,274
161,993
183,114
161,993
Common shares outstanding (1)
(B)
7,322,207
7,350,567
7,361,684
7,408,010
7,424,893
7,322,207
7,424,893
Tangible book value per share
(A/B)
$
25.01
$
24.37
$
23.39
$
22.58
$
21.82
$
25.01
$
21.82
Noninterest expenses
$
13,921
$
13,985
$
13,745
$
13,299
$
13,330
$
54,950
$
52,129
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
-
-
-
1
1
1
1
Adjusted noninterest expense
(C)
$
13,921
$
13,985
$
13,745
$
13,298
$
13,329
$
54,949
$
52,128
Net interest income
$
16,728
$
16,162
$
15,129
$
14,525
$
14,555
$
62,544
$
55,835
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
138
144
178
184
213
644
930
Net interest income (FTE)
16,866
16,306
15,307
14,709
14,768
63,188
56,765
Noninterest income
4,444
4,308
3,686
3,528
3,972
15,966
14,576
Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
102
98
63
78
54
341
211
Adjusted revenue (FTE)
21,412
20,712
19,056
18,315
18,794
79,495
71,552
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
3
31
3
(55
)
74
(18
)
153
Adjusted revenue
(D)
$
21,409
$
20,681
$
19,053
$
18,370
$
18,720
$
79,513
$
71,399
Efficiency ratio
(C/D)
65.02
%
67.62
%
72.14
%
72.39
%
71.20
%
69.11
%
73.01
%
(1) Whole shares.
F
