GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 22:34 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of January 31, 2026

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of January 31, 2026

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
01/31/2026

274,852,082

Total gross of voting rights: 274,852,082



Total net* of voting rights: 274,792,237

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
