Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") announced today that on January 6, 2026 it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company was no longer in compliance with one of the NYSE's continued listing standards for a listed company (the "NYSE Notice"), because its 30 trading-day average market capitalization and its last reported stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025 were each below $50 million.

Pursuant and subject to the NYSE's rules, the Company has an 18-month cure period following receipt of the NYSE Notice to regain compliance with the NYSE's minimum requirements for market capitalization and stockholders' equity, subject to the NYSE's receipt and approval of a plan submitted by the Company demonstrating how the Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards. If the Company's plan describing the appropriate measures to regain compliance with the listing standards is not timely submitted within 90 days following receipt of the NYSE Notice or is not accepted by the NYSE, the NYSE will initiate suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company is currently considering available alternatives to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards and intends to notify the NYSE accordingly.

The NYSE Notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company's ADRs, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards. The NYSE Notice does not affect the Company's business operations or its reporting obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about the potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of December 31, 2025, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 565 monobrand stores, 487 Natuzzi galleries, along with more than 550 curated placements in larger, multi-brand environments. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

