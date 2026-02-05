Grounded People Apparel Inc.: Grounded People Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Strategic Review

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company")(CSE:SHOE.X)(OTC PINK:GPAIF)(Frankfurt:K1G, WKN: A3DVB1) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each (whole) Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of 36 months.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for general working capital and to support the Company's ongoing strategic review, including the evaluation of potential opportunities in the mining and exploration sectors. This may include preliminary technical assessments, strategic discussions, due diligence and strategic acquisition initiatives related to emerging technologies.

As previously disclosed (please see news release dated November 25, 2025), the Company has been reviewing options to reposition its business and deploy capital into areas that management believes may offer improved long-term prospects. Mining and exploration have been identified as areas of interest as part of this process; however, no definitive transaction has been entered into at this time, and the Company notes that any such transaction will be subject to the review and approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"This financing is intended to provide the Company with additional flexibility as we continue to review strategic alternatives," said Maximilian Justus, Chief Executive Officer of Grounded People Apparel Inc. "Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation while we evaluate opportunities that could support a more sustainable business going forward."

The Private Placement is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will be completed on the terms proposed, or at all, or that any strategic initiative arising from the Company's review will result in a completed transaction.

About Grounded People Apparel Inc.

Grounded People Apparel Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is undertaking a strategic review of its business and evaluating potential opportunities across emerging sectors, with a focus on prudent execution and shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Maximilian Justus"

Maximilian Justus

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Email: investors@groundedpeople.com

Telephone: 1-844-673-6753

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including in relation to the Company's ability to complete the Private Placement and to identify and / or pursue strategic opportunities in emerging (or any) sectors. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

