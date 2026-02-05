Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: THMG) (TSXV: THM) ("Thunder Mountain Gold" or the "Company").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company approved an amendment to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), effective prior to the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on January 28, 2026 (the "Annual Meeting"). The sole purpose of the amendment was to amend the quorum requirements of the meetings of shareholders, from a majority of the outstanding shares of the Company entitled to vote, to one-third (1/3) of the outstanding shares of the Company entitled to vote, represented in person or by proxy.

The Annual Meeting was held on January 28, 2026, pursuant to a definitive notice and proxy statement filed with the SEC on December 23, 2025. The Company's shareholders approved the election of all directors, and the appointment of Assure CPA, LLC as the Company's auditor for the ensuing fiscal year. The directors elected to serve on the Board for the ensuing year are Eric T. Jones, Ralph Noyes, Doug Glaspev, and James Sabala.

Regarding Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., a junior exploration company founded in 1935, owns interests in base and precious metals projects in the western U.S. The Company's principal asset is The South Mountain Mine, a historic former Anaconda Copper Company development of zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper, located on private land in Owyhee County Idaho. Thunder Mountain Gold also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project - a gold exploration project located along the western flank of the Shoshone Mountain Range in the Reese River Valley, adjacent to and surrounded by Nevada Gold Mines, a Barrick and Newmont Gold, Inc. joint venture. For more information on Thunder Mountain Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.Thundermountaingold.com.

Cautionary Note to Investors

This news release is intended for release in the United States only. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB, nor either of its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

