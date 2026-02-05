Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - James Anderson (the "Investor") announces update to his ownership of common shares in the capital of MyndTec Inc. (the "Issuer") (the "Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrants").

On February 4, 2026, the Issuer completed an additional tranche (the "Current Tranche") of a private placement of units ("Units") announced on January 30, 2025. 650,970 Units were issued pursuant to the Current Tranche at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and One Half (1/2) Warrant (each a "February 2026 Placement Warrant"). Each whole February 2026 Placement Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.24 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

The Investor acquired 650,970 Units pursuant to the Current Tranche.

Prior to the completion of the Current Tranche, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through Life Beyond Barriers, LLC ("LBB"), 12,639,746 Common Shares and 5,819,143 Warrants, representing approximately 50.31% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the completion of an earlier tranche on January 7, 2026, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through LBB, 12,021,628 Common Shares and 5,510,084 Warrants, representing approximately 49.02% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Current Tranche and as of the date hereof, the Investor owns directly, and indirectly through LBB, 13,290,716 Common Shares and 6,144,628 Warrants, representing approximately 51.60% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The transaction was made in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Investor may from time to time acquire additional common shares or warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional common shares or warrants or may continue to hold the common shares or warrants.

