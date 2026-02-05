Boston Sword Tuna (BST) and Vikenco AS today jointly announced the successful resolution of their prior litigation through a confidential settlement agreement. The settlement resolves all claims between the parties in a manner satisfactory to both. No admissions of liability or wrongdoing were made by either side. The two companies have enjoyed a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship over the years.

As a result of this settlement, both parties are committed to a renewal of their relationship going forward, focusing on continued partnership and shared growth opportunities. "We are pleased to put this matter behind us and look ahead to strengthening our collaboration," said Sean O'Scannlain, President and CEO of BST's parent company Fortune International, LLC.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter and to move forward constructively, and we look forward to strong cooperation going forward," added Per Olav Mevold, CEO of Vikenco AS.

About Fortune International

Fortune International is a premier distributor of seafood, meats, and specialty products, serving restaurants, hotels, and retailers nationwide. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and innovation, Fortune International continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

About Vikenco AS

Vikenco has been a recognized supplier of seafood to markets in Norway, Europa, the USA and the Far East since 1973. The company was a pioneer in salmon-farming, and with Salmar Organic it has a fully integrated production chain from roe and smolt to marine growers. The company has in addition to its own harvesting station, a value adding plant and marketing department.

